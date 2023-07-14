Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has hailed Magpies manager Eddie Howe and admitted he ‘loves’ watching his side in action.

Williamson has enjoyed a successful first venture into management on the opposite side of the Tyne after leading Gateshead to the National League North title in 2022 and to a visit to Wembley in last season’s FA Trophy Final.

Despite undertaking a heavy workload at the International Stadium, the former Magpies centre-back has kept a close eye on his old club and has been left ‘delighted’ by their renaissance under Howe since he appointed as successor to Steve Bruce in November 2021.

Ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly between his current and former employers, the Heed boss revealed his admiration for the style of play implemented by his Magpies counterpart and revealed he is relishing the special nights that will be experienced at St James Park when Newcastle mark their return to the Champions League during the upcoming season.

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson (photo Charles Waugh)

He told The Echo: “I’m delighted for them on many fronts but as a person he (Howe) is absolutely top class.

“The main compliment I can give him is that I absolutely love watching them play now and I haven’t really enjoyed them in seasons gone by, which is no disrespect to anyone. I like watching attacking football with a structure and a real identity and I think that is what he has managed to bring in. He has brought some special nights back to St James Park and it’s something that the supporters deserve.”

Newcastle will officially kick off their preparations for the new Premier League season and their return to the Champions League when they make the short trip to Gateshead on Saturday lunchtime as they visit the International Stadium for the first time since 2015.

That game marked the first of Steve McClaren’s ill-fated spell in charge of the Magpies and saw Williamson - who featured in the last Newcastle side to play in European competition - partner current Magpies club captain Jamaal Lascelles as the heart of the United defence as a Papiss Cisse penalty gave them a 1-0 win over the Tynesiders.

Papiss Cisse scores from the penalty spot to give Newcastle United a 1-0 win in a friendly at Gateshead in July 2015 (photo Getty Images)

The two sides met just over a year ago in a behind closed doors friendly held at the Magpies training ground - but that will all change on Saturday as a sell-out crowd will hand a major financial boost to the National League club after United revealed they are not taking a share of gate receipts or any income created by the live streaming of the fixture.

Williamson admitted the gesture from his former club will ‘make a massive difference’ to Gateshead as they compete alongside a number of big-spending clubs in non-league’s top tier.

He said: “I think the fact they want to help us out means a lot and now they’ve got huge resources and what it will bring will make a massive difference to us as a football club.