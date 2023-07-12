Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Emma Kelly after her departure from Sunderland this summer.

The Echo revealed last week that Kelly was set to sign for Sunderland's North East rivals with the Black Cats confirming on Tuesday that the player was to depart. Newcastle then announced the signing on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who captained Mel Reay's side last season, joins Newcastle after the club announced it was to go full-time with Sunderland Women not yet operating on a wholly full-time basis. Ex-Black Cats star Tyler Dodds is also expected to make the move to join Kelly at the Magpies under Becky Langley.

Newcastle United's move to full-time follows the team's promotion to the National League Northern Premier Division – the third tier of the national women's pyramid with the Magpies winning the Division One North title last season on a semi-professional basis last campaign. Sunderland are currently in the Championship.

Dodds and Kelly will join former Sunderland players Charlotte Potts, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson and Olivia Watt as the Tynesiders look to make their mark. Black Cats striker Bridget Galloway, 23, has also joined Magpies this summer after her release from Durham.

It was also confirmed in Sunderland's retained list that 20-year-old Neve Herron has left Sunderland this summer in what will be another serious blow to head coach Reay, though she was likely offered a full-time deal.

