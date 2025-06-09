Gateshead aim to confirm new manager by the end of the week

National League club Gateshead are looking to move on from a difficult month by naming their new manager.

Gateshead are hoping to have a new manager in place by the end of the week as they prepare to meet a number of potential candidates over the next 48 hours.

Heed chairman Bernard McWilliams is confident a new man will be in place before the weekend after receiving interest from managers with EFL and National League experience.

Speaking ahead of the deadline on Friday, he told The Echo: “Looking at the applicants, there are some surprise names in there. There are some that would be fantastic but probably have to appreciate what we can offer, we have to be realistic, we have to decide what is good for the football club in the long-term.

“There are at least half-a-dozen that stand out as fantastic candidates and we will spend the weekend looking over the applications because it’s important we give everyone the full attention they deserve. We will get them in for interviews next week, whether it’s face-to-face or via video call, so we can be in the situation where we can have a new appointment ready to be announced by Thursday at the latest.”

Moving forward

Gateshead wing-back Luke Hannant celebrates after scoring one of his two penalties during his side's 4-0 win at Wealdstone (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

As it stands, Gateshead have 15 players under contract and have activated one-year options on Kain Adom, Fenton John and George Shelvey. Contracts have been offered to Harrison Bond, Jacob Butterfield and Brandon Haunstrup and talks are ongoing with five other players including key defender Robbie Tinkler and Player of the Year Luke Hannant.

A new manager will aim to put his own stamp on the squad he will inherit - and McWilliams has admitted there could be further outgoings if suitable offers are received over the coming weeks and months.

“We have got the making of a good squad and we will strengthen that squad when the new manager comes in,” he admitted.

“We are talking to players that are out of contract and we are hoping we can convince key ones that the situation is worth them staying on. There could be players on contract that may go if offers come in. We are realistic, if somebody is bringing much-needed cash into the club, we can’t afford to look at it. Moving forwards, I would like to think we have a squad that gives a sustainable view of where we are at as a football club.”

“It won’t cause problems”

Gateshead chairman Bernard McWilliams (photo Mark Carruthers) | Mark Carruthers

Gateshead’s plans to add new players to their ranks appeared once a new manager is in place appeared to have taken a blow last week when they were placed under a registration ban by FIFA. The situation relates to a transfer that took place just under two years ago and McWilliams is confident the issue will be resolved as soon as possible and will not hamper any attempts to make signings ahead of the new National League season.

He said: “We were aware of the situation that has been going on for sometime. Myself and some of the other directors weren’t fully aware that the issue was where it was. We had a really productive day on Wednesday, we got stuck in and we were moving forwards - and then it all had to stop to tackle this.

“We spoke to FIFA, we were on the phone to them in Zurich to find out where it was at, what needed to be done to get it put right and we will get that done. I am confident that problem will get sorted and get it out of the way - so it won’t cause problems at all.”

Meanwhile, Gateshead have confirmed they will host League One newcomers Doncaster Rovers in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 15. That means the Heed have now finalised their pre-season schedule after revealing details of friendlies with Hebburn Town, Sunderland, Blyth Town, Dunston UTS, Spennymoor Town and Darlington last week.

