Butterfield remains positive as Gateshead seek long overdue win

Gateshead will travel to National League rivals Braintree Town on Saturday.

Jacob Butterfield has insisted Gateshead can turn around their dismal run of form and start looking up the National League table once again.

The Heed were sat in and around the play-off places following a dramatic 4-3 win at Yeovil Town on August Bank Holiday Monday as a late Kain Adom brace helped Alun Armstrong’s side overturn a three-goal half-time deficit to claim the most dramatic of three points.

Gateshead have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield (photo Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC) | Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC

However, that remains the Heed’s last league win and they travel to Braintree Town on Saturday looking to bring an end to a run of six games without a win and put a positive end of a negative week consisting of home defeat against FC Halifax Town and North East rivals Hartlepool United.

There was some positivity for Armstrong when player-assistant manager Butterfield made his first league start in almost a year as he stepped up his comeback from a serious knee injury - and the former Barnsley, Derby County and Middlesbrough midfielder is adamant his side can return to winning ways and enjoy a more positive run of form.

He told the club website: “I think on Saturday, in the first half, we played well. Again, we built on that tonight (against Hartlepool), the performance was good. That doesn’t mean everyone is in the dressing room high-fiving after we have lost two games at home where we felt like we should have taken a good return of points.

“Everyone is disappointed but if you feel confidence in your performance levels, players that are on the pitch felt like they should have won that and felt like they did lots of good stuff, then that’s a positive you take going forward and try to get that bit better everyday.

“You try and find a way to win a game, then it turns and I do believe having been on the pitch with the players, it felt like a good team, it felt confidence and I enjoyed the way we played a lot of times and there’s no easy why, once it turns, we can’t go on a winning run.”