Ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker backs Sunderland to stay up this season

The latest Sunderland news ahead of the Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sunderland have been backed to stay up this season after their impressive start, with Brian Deane hailing the transfer business done this summer.

Sunderland host Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, fresh from their goalless draw with Crystal Palace last weekend. Back in the top flight for the first time since 2017, the Black Cats have taken seven points from their opening four matches to sit seventh in the table.

And ahead of the weekend action, former Premier League striker Deane, who played for the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough, has been praising Sunderland. Deane also played four times for the Black Cats during a short spell in 2005.

On the summer spend, Deane, speaking exclusively to the Sunderland Echo via the top sports betting site 32Red, said: “What it proves is that they're really serious about not just trying to survive, they're actually trying to build some foundations. The players that they have brought in are a good mix, with the likes of Xhaka, who has got a lot of experience.

“A lot of the players that they have brought in will be people developing into that Premier League level. So what that means is that if they have a good season, then the investment in staying up has not only been good but you get a double whammy because you're looking at established players now who have added value by having the season they've had in the Premier League.

“£150m is a lot of money for any club being promoted from the Championship, but it shows real ambition and a real lust to stay in the division.”

Deane added: “You know, when you hear the likes of Adingra coming in, Xhaka, it's quite clear that they're trying to get a balance between the players that they've got. They've all got a little bit of pedigree already and hopefully for them, they'll gel pretty quickly.

“They've got a very ambitious owner and the games that I saw last year and even this year, they look pretty competitive which is admirable because Sunderland weren't the team who everybody thought would come up and people doubted that they would compete from the beginning.

“It's very difficult for the teams that have been promoted to compete with established Premier League clubs for players, but it looks like they've got a plan. The manager too, I have been impressed with the way they play and it looks like they'll have a good balance.

“It's certainly not going to be an easy place to go up to Sunderland. If we’re honest, for the bigger teams, they'll have a plan and they'll work them out, but I think they can compete, for a mid-table finish.”

And asked whether Sunderland can stay up this season, Deane said: “I actually do think they can stay up, yes. One thing it looks as though they've got is a young side; a young, fit side. If they can compete physically and they can surprise a few people, then why not?

“We've seen a lot of teams in the Premier League just get by and there's no reason why after making that kind of investment this summer, there's no reason why they can't think about establishing themselves pretty early on. They've bought hungry players. I think one of the things with Sunderland, if you go there, you go there for footballing reasons.”

The Sunderland injury latest head of Aston Villa clash

Le Bris has confirmed that he expects Dan Ballard to return to the squad this weekend. Luke O’Nien is facing a longer absence, though he is still expected to return before the international break in October. Leo Hjelde, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese all remain longer-term absentees.

