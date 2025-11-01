Armstrong calls on Gateshead to embrace shock FA Cup first round win at AFC Wimbledon

Gateshead caused a major FA Cup upset as they claimed a 2-0 win at League One club AFC Wimbledon.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong described himself as ‘excited’ ahead of his side’s FA Cup first round tie at AFC Wimbledon - but admitted he was ‘lost for words’ after the National League club pulled off a major upset at the home of the League One play-off contenders.

In a season where progress has been hampered with an ongoing battle with both inconsistency and injuries to key players, little was expected of the Heed as they made their way to the Cherry Red Record Stadium looking to reach claim a win over EFL opposition for the first time since a 2-0 win at then-Third Division side Halifax Town a quarter of a century ago.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong celebrates after his side's FA Cup first round win against League Two side AFC Wimbledon (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

After a reasonably quiet start to the contest, Armstrong’s men grabbed the lead midway through the first half when Kain Adom made it two goals in as many games after he came off the bench to find the net in last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with National League rivals Truro City. Former Middlesbrough youngster Fenton John doubled the lead in the early stages of the second-half and that was enough to ensure Gateshead reached the second round for the first time since 2021.

Armstrong and his squad will discover who will stand between them and a potential third round tie against a Premier League giant when the second round draw takes place on Monday evening - but for now, the Heed boss was happy to embrace the moment as he celebrated alongside his players and the travelling supporters that had made the trip to South West London.

Speaking after the game, the former Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough striker told The Echo: “It’s something I felt this week that we could win this game. We have done a hell of a lot of work, we have put the detail into it and we have a lot of good players here. We are capable of more, it’s a young team, I am so proud of them and I am absolutely delighted for the fans because they’ve been through it.

“I’ve had this with Darlington, I had wins and draws at league clubs in the FA Cup. As a player or a fan, you have to enjoy it because it doesn’t come along too often and it can be a lonely thing being a manager but today makes the hard work and the stress worthwhile. I want the lads to enjoy it and embrace it. It has taken time, we need everyone together and the fans are more important than anyone at this football club.”

