Sunderland left-back Oliver Bainbridge will be in the South Shields side that face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup first round on Sunday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland youngster Oliver Bainbridge can ‘put himself in the shop window’ when loan club South Shields look to cause a major FA Cup upset in Sunday’s first round tie with League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

The Black Cats defender joined the Mariners in early September and been played a key role in helping his temporary employers take the lead role in the National League North promotion race and has also featured in FA Cup wins against Guiseley, Chorley and Spalding United as Ian Watson’s side reached the first round for the third time in six seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opportunity to face League Two opposition in a televised FA Cup tie will be a big opportunity for the Academy of Light product and a club that have been pushing towards joining their visitors in the EFL as they attempt to take the latest step in their push up the non-league pyramid.

For Mariners boss Ian Watson, the meeting with Michael Appleton’s men is a good chance for Bainbridge to discover where his development currently stands and give Sunderland a clear indication of what he can offer as he approaches a key moment in his career.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s tie, Watson said: “He had other offers before he came to the football club because he is an amazing footballer, a brilliant athlete and a really good person who just wants to work hard. He took a little bit of convincing to come to this level, which is completely understandable and there was no problem from me with that.

“We sold it to him because of occasions like Sunday and having the opportunity to put himself in the shop window and by playing against really good opposition to show Sunderland just how good he is and what he could bring to them in the future. It’s a really big occasion for him and a really big opportunity to show how well he can do against strong opposition so he can see where he is at with his career and his development. I have my own thoughts of where he is at and where I think he should be heading but it’s for him to feel that on Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Develop

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Watson praised Bainbridge’s attitude and level-headed nature as the Black Cats left-back continues to move on from what could be considered an underwhelming loan stint with Scottish club Kilmarnock by shining throughout the first two months of his time with the National League North side.

He said: “His attitude, his personality, I just don’t think a lot phasing him. Sometimes you can get that wrong with players and you think nothing phases them but then it does. But when I speak to him and give him detail, he doesn’t really react, he just says ‘no problem’ and gets on with it. He doesn’t give too much away, he’s not an emotional person where he spikes high and dips low.

“He’s level-headed, I’m really enjoying working with him, he’s such a good character and I like him a lot. I am looking forward to seeing where his mentality is at on Sunday because that’s the game. We learn about players, we learn about characters and we develop them from there.”