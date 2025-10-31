Ex-Sunderland star Paul Bracewell has been speaking about his future

Former Sunderland midfielder Paul Bracewell has outlined his ambitions to move into a Sporting Director’s role following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 63-year-old, who spent a decade working with the North London outfit, left his role earlier this year, and has since completed a course with the PFA that qualifies him to take up a directorial position.

Bracewell spent three separate spells with Sunderland during his own playing career, as well as lifting two Division One titles with Everton in 1985 and 1987. And with his two former clubs set to face each other at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening, the ex-Black Cat took the time to speak to Roker Report’s Ha’way the Podcast ahead of the clash.

What did former Sunderland midfielder Paul Bracewell say about his future ambitions?

When asked about his recent departure from Tottenham and his hopes for the future, Bracewell said: “I left Tottenham, I was there for nearly 10 years. I really enjoyed my time there. John McDermott, who's now the Technical Director of the FA, took us in, working with the 21s all the way down to the under-12s, developing the talent. And I think, as you can see, we've produced some real good young players and one or two of the lads that worked with me have been there around the first team, which is always great to see.

“But you've got to move on. I finished the Sporting Directors course in the summer, so I was really pleased to do that. It was a two-year course with the PFA, so I'm now looking to be in more of a senior role at a football club. And I've spoken to one or two people and there's one or two things on offer, so I've just got to make sure I make the right choice.

Addressing the need to settle on the right club for his next role, he added: “One of the biggest things that I've always believed in, and the course really emphasised that, is your recruitment of people, not only as players but as staff. It's vitally important you get it right. And if you get it wrong, as we've seen many, many times, it can be disastrous. So you've got to take your time, and it works both ways. You've got to work with people that you can trust and have that belief. So like you said, the recruitment side is really, really important.”

