Sunderland host Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening

Pundits Paul Merson and Chris Sutton have offered differing predictions for how Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Everton will pan out on Monday evening.

The Black Cats are currently fourth in the table, and will be looking to build on a stunning late victory over Chelsea last time out when they return to the Stadium of Light. For their part, the Toffees were soundly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, and are 14th at the time of writing, six points behind Regis Le Bris’ side.

Taking all of that into account Merson has forecast another win for Sunderland, but Sutton has opted for a sharing of the spoils on Wearside.

What have Paul Merson and Chris Sutton said about Sunderland vs Everton?

In his weekly column for Sportskeeda, Merson predicted a 2-1 win for Sunderland, stating: “This is a tough game for Everton. I was impressed by Sunderland during their win over Chelsea. I thought that was a great all-round performance. Sunderland defended well, broke with pace and found the right passes to hurt Chelsea. It has been nothing short of an incredible return to the Premier League for them.

“Everton haven't been great away from home. I can't believe what I'm about to predict here but I'm still going to do it. Sunderland to win this! I know this is a game that can come back to haunt me because at some point, Sunderland will start losing games. If that happens this weekend, then you look at this prediction and think, 'Why did he even back Sunderland against the quality Everton have in attack?'

“If Everton play to the best of their abilities, there's a chance. But purely based on form and how Sunderland beat Chelsea, I'm going to back them. If Sunderland win and I get all my other predictions right, they will be second in the table! 20 points after 10 games, can you imagine that? They would be 18 points clear of Wolves then. Let's not forget that these 10 games also include a loss to Burnley, just phenomenal when you think of it.”

Elsewhere, Sutton told BBC Sport that thinks the contest could end in a 1-1 draw. He said: “I am torn here. I am always wrong about Sunderland and I know that means I have got a large fanbase on Wearside. Because of that, I don't want to jinx the Black Cats by saying they will win... but it is also hard to make a case for Everton getting anything.

“My 606 co-host Roman Kemp said their Hill-Dickinson Stadium will be a fortress for them this season, but Tottenham didn't have too much trouble there last Sunday with a 3-0 win. David Moyes' side really need to respond after that defeat but what he needs more than anything as he goes back to one of his former clubs is a finisher. Beto misses so many chances, but I am backing him to put his boots on the right feet this week and score to grab his side a point.”

