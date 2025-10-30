Granit Xhaka and Everton scouts watched on as Eliezer Mayenda impressed and Brian Brobbey took a knock

Sunderland’s under-21s produced a spirited performance to draw 2–2 with Anderlecht in their opening Premier League International Cup fixture at the Stadium of Light.

The night offered valuable minutes for several senior players and a glimpse into the club’s next generation, alongside a look at several first-team players in need of minutes:

From injury scares to tactical tweaks and notable faces in attendance, here are the key moments you might have missed from Wednesday night on Wearside:

Team news and tactical notes

Graeme Murty named a strong Sunderland XI featuring Anthony Patterson, Luke O’Nien, Harrison Jones, Brian Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda as the young Black Cats looked to make a positive start to their European campaign.

Mayenda led the line alongside Brobbey, though his role regularly saw him drop into the number 10 position to link play and create space – a tactical tweak that could be one to watch in the weeks ahead. O’Nien’s appearance marked his first minutes since suffering a major shoulder injury in last season’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley.

Patterson also started in goal, with all of the senior players receiving a warm ovation from the modest Stadium of Light crowd. Second-year scholar Archie Lightfoot was named at full-back, while Ben Middlemas captained the side from midfield.

Xhaka, Le Bris and Speakman attend alongside Everton scouts

What Granit Xhaka did on Wednesday night at the Stadium of Light spoke volumes. The Swiss midfielder – who has quickly become a standard-setter since joining Sunderland – took the time to watch the club’s under-21s in action against Anderlecht in the Premier League International Cup.

He wasn’t alone. Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman were also in attendance, observing closely as Sunderland’s youngsters combined with several senior figures. Everton scouts were present, too, running the rule over potential opposition ahead of Monday night’s Premier League meeting between the two sides on Wearside. Of course, the Merseyside club could also have been taking a close look at some of the impressive youngsters on display from both Anderlecht and Sunderland.

In-game injury scares

The game wasn’t without concern. On 50 minutes, Brobbey went down screaming after being caught late, sparking brief anxiety among staff and spectators. Thankfully, he recovered quickly and was able to continue after treatment.

Just four minutes later, Timur Tutierov took a knock to his ankle and looked in discomfort, but played on after a short pause. Both Brobbey and Mayenda were substituted around the hour mark as planned, part of their managed minutes ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Everton. Late on, there was another worrying moment when Felix Scott took an accidental elbow to the face in the 76th minute. Physios were called on, but after a thorough check, he was able to continue.

Spirited Sunderland fightback

Sunderland twice came from behind to earn a deserved point in their opening Group D fixture of the Premier League International Cup. Goals from Brobbey and Tutierov in either half ensured the spoils were shared against a strong Anderlecht side.

It was a solid showing from Murty’s men, with senior involvement blending nicely with youthful energy. The performance offered Le Bris and Speakman further encouragement that Sunderland’s development model continues to bear fruit – and that players like Mayenda remain firmly in the first-team picture as the season unfolds.