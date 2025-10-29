Sunderland’s under-21s took on Anderlecht at the Stadium of Light in their opening Premier League International Cup fixture, with Graeme Murty naming a strong side featuring several senior players.
Luke O’Nien made his first appearance since recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained in last season’s play-off final, while Anthony Patterson was handed valuable minutes, having yet to feature in the Premier League this term.
Summer signing Brian Brobbey also started following his match-winning assist against Chelsea last weekend, while senior striker Eliezer Mayenda and fringe youth player Harrison Jones also started at the Stadium of Light. Here’s how each player rated once the action got underway on Wearside:
1. Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson saved a penalty in the opening five minutes and was unlucky to see the rebound scored. Couldn't do anything for Anderlecht's second goal. Steady performance. Did what he had to do well, but wasn't really tested a great deal. 7 | Stu Forster/Getty Images
2. Jenson Jones
Jenson Jones started at right-back and looked good offensively in the first half but was a little unsure defensively during the opening stages. Saw a deflected shot hit the crossbar in the second half after a clever run into the box. Produced another good effort shortly after, forcing a good save. 7 | Sunderland's Jenson Jones - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson
3. Zak Johnson
Zak Johnson partnered Luke O'Nien at centre-back and wasn't at fault for either of Anderlecht's goals in the first half. Came close to levelling the scores in the second half with a header. Did well for the 60 minutes he played. Decent showing. 7 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
4. Luke O'Nien
Luke O'Nien started at centre-back and was excellent with the ball at his feet. His first football since the play-off final against Sheffield United last May. Superb display of composure and passing ability. Neither of the Anderlecht goals was his fault. A very valuable 90 minutes for the defender. As usual, his attitude and intensity were spot on. 7 | Getty Images