Arsenal and Sunderland are both in the top four of the Premier League at the time of writing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports host and well-known Sunderland fan Tom White has cheekily hit back at an Arsenal supporter after he complained that the Gunners have endured some “dire times” in recent seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently four points clear at the top of the Premier League and have conceded just three goals across their opening nine matches, while also booking a spot in the last eight of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening with an assured 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, they have emerged as many observers’ strong favourites to lift the title this season, but during an appearance on Sky Sports FC, one supporter called in to insist that he is not getting carried away.

When asked if Arsenal could even go on to win a quadruple over the coming months, he responded: “That's what I want in my head, but I've been scarred too many times. That's the reality. When I was 18, I would be saying it, but I'm a bit older now, and it is a case of, ‘Let's go and win the next one’. The other thing I would say is, let's enjoy this as well as fans. We have to really enjoy these moments.

“We've had some dire times. If you look at all the away trips to Stoke over the years, all the games with Arsenal's weak defensive displays, everything that went wrong. It's like, let's enjoy every game and take it as it comes, because otherwise you get caught up in this, we have to win the title, have to win the title, and suddenly...

“We do have to win the title, yes, but we also should enjoy the season as it goes. For me it's a case of, I'm not looking at the end goal, it's just every week, and actually the reason I watch football is because I love the game as well. Every fine detail of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But White was having none of it, and instead pointed to Sunderland’s own recent history - during which they spent eight years away from the Premier League and dropped as low as the third tier - as an example of a club who have truly been through the ringer.

He said: “I'm more thinking about the fact that he's had some dark times away at Stoke, and he's saying it to a Sunderland fan who was in League One. You don't know your born Arsenal fans, believe me!”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else was said about Sunderland’s return to the Premier League?

Elsewhere, pundit Jamie O’Hara voiced his belief that Sunderland will avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. When asked if the Black Cats could finish in the top half this season, he said: “Maybe, they’ve got a good chance. I watched them against Chelsea - solid team, organised, fit, and hungry. So yeah, they’ve got a chance. They’re definitely not going down, and that’s all that matters.”

Your next Sunderland read: Everton scouts watch Eliezer Mayenda experiment alongside Granit Xhaka amid Brian Brobbey injury scare