Sunderland U21s drew 2-2 with RSCA Futures in their opening Premier League International Cup fixture on Wednesdya night

It wasn't one of the more difficult chances that Brian Brobbey will be presented with in his career, but the aplomb with which he took it will bolster Sunderland's confidence that their summer signing is building momentum.

Sunderland's U21s were trailing RSCA Futures in their opening Premier League International Cup fixture (despite a superb penalty save from Anthony Patterson) when the visitors played themselves into trouble from a goal kick, with the home side's press in a 4-4-2 formation paying off. Harrison Jones played the ball quickly and accurately into the feet of Brobbey, who had stayed high on the last line of the Anderlecht defence. Just inside the box, he had the time and space he needed to pick his spot. That he did, almost dismissively leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot as he found the far corner.

After the major impact he made at Stamford Bridge, and with Sunderland's next fixture not until Monday night, the Black Cats spotted an opportunity to help Brobbey keep building his match fitness in what as game of good intensity against a side who compete in the second tier of Belgian senior football. Brobbey did well, with the obvious caveat that particularly in the physical aspect of the game, you would expect a player of his calibre to dominate against U21 opposition. Having missed Sunderland's pre-season campaign an the start of the season in arriving from Ajax on deadline day, Régis Le Bris has consistently stressed the point that the 23-year-old would need time and patience to get up to speed. Not only was he short on match fitness and adjusting to a new environment, but he was also going through the process of switching from a style of play in Amsterdam where his side dominated possession and territory week in, week out. Sunderland have made a fine start to their Premier League campaign, but the bedrock of that success has been a solid structure off the ball. Speaking after his arrival, Kristjaan Speakman also made the point that while Brobbey was recruited to make an impact this season, he was a player who had been signed for the long term.

So this was a good chance to see what Brobbey is all about from the start of the game, and with Sunderland generally seeing a lot of the ball in a really good contest with a talented Anderlecht side. Brobbey held the ball up well when Sunderland played early into him, though that wasn't all that often given they were playing a lot of the game in Anderlecht's half. There was one lovely piece of play when a ball was fired early into Brobbey, with the Anderlecht defender trying to get tight and grapple with his opposite number. Reading the move, Brobbey simply rolled the ball around the corner and opened up the pitch for his team mate. Brobbey is a very different striker to Wilson Isidor or Eliezer Mayenda, who dropped into space to play as more of a ten in possession for the first hour of this game. Brobbey presses but not with the same intensity as Isidor, and while he can run in behind (as we saw at Chelsea) it's not his main instinct. Brobbey wants to gather the ball and brings other into play, and there were a couple of instances where he held off the defender inside the box and laid up a team mate for a shooting opportunity - just as he had done for Chemsdine Talbi on Saturday. That's going to be a real avenue for Sunderland as they try to get more goals from their midfielders and wide players in the weeks and months ahead.

Most notable watching Brobbey in this game, which we probably haven't been able to see so far because of the game situations in which he has been introduced, is just how much of a poacher's instinct he possesses. As he did for his goal, Brobbey stays on the last line of the opposition defence as much as he possibly can. When his team have the ball in the wide areas, he's constantly on the move in the box either for a cross or a loose ball. There were a handful of occasions where he was in an excellent position in the six-yard box, the crosses ultimately blocked but the intent pleasing to see. It was a solid display, another hour of competitive football under his belt and another step forward.

That Brobbey and Mayenda started this game ultimately served as further evidence that Wilson Isidor will continue to lead the line from the start for the time being. That's entirely deserved, too, with the striker combining a relentless work rate with a knack for popping up with a goal so far this season. Brobbey did well here, but is still adapting and getting to his very best level. Le Bris will be content to keep introducing him slowly to the Premier League, and working on aspects of his game on the training ground in the interim.

What he will be thrilled with is the variety Brobbey gives him. He is the closest thing Sunderland have had to a traditional number nine for a number of years, and can offer both a focal point and a real presence inside the opposition penalty box. Brobbey still has work to do, but his time is coming.