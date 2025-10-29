A number of senior players were in action as Sunderland kicked off their Premier League International Cup campaign

Brian Brobbey pushed his claims for more first-team minutes by scoring and playing an hour as Sunderland U21s kicked off their Premier League International Cup campaign against RSCA Futures.

The Black Cats twice battled back from behind two earn a deserved draw, Timur Tutierov’s clever finish bringing the score to 2-2 in a competitive and entertaining clash at the Stadium of Light.

Brobbey played up front alongside Eliezer Mayenda, who also topped up his match fitness by playing an hour. Luke O’Nien and Anthony Patterson played the full game for Sunderland, with the latter saving a penalty before the rebound was converted early.

Régis Le Bris was in attendance at the Stadium of Light and will have been pleased to see Brobbey on the scoresheet following his impressive cameo at Chelsea last weekend. Playing competitively in the second tier of Belgian football, Anderlecht proved a good standard of opponent for Sunderland's players both senior and junior.

Sunderland found themselves behind inside five minutes after what looked like a fairly innocuous handball incident, Anderlecht advancing down the right and crossing into the near post. Lightfoot blocked and the ball ran behind for a corner, but the referee blew for a handball and pointed to the spot. Patterson made an excellent save diving low to his right, with Samuel Ntanda making a decent connection on his effort. Unfortunately for Patterson and Sunderland, he could only push the effort into the path of Ntanda who lifted the ball into the net.

The Black Cats didn't take long to hit their stride, with Mayenda and Brobbey forming a dangerous partnership up. Mayenda in particular was causing problems, dropping deep and turning away from his marker with relative ease. Sunderland were pressing aggressively in a 4-4-2 shape, and the approach yielded an equaliser when the visitors played themselves into trouble from a goal kick. Jones played a pass on the turn into the path of Brobbey and with time and space to pick his spot, the striker found the far corner with an effort that left the rooted to the spot.

For a while it looked as if Sunderland would assume control of the contest, but to their credit Anderlecht proved stubborn opposition who increasingly demonstrated their quality as the half went on. They scored a stunning second goal when left back Amine Mahroug, who was exceptional throughout the half, burst infield and left a number of Sunderland players in his wake. Then from 25 yards, Joshua Bethune unleashed a drive that flew into the top-right corner. Patterson had absolutely no chance.

It took a while for Sunderland to find their feet again with Anderlecht frustrating, though Harrison Jones and Timur Tutierov had half chances before the interval.

Defending in a back five out of possession, the visitors proved a stubborn opponent in the opening exchanges of the second half. Sunderland dominated territory but weren't finding it easy to find space against a low block, meaning Brobbey and Mayenda's influence was calmed. Sunderland were inches away from an equaliser when right back Jenson Jones cut into the box, but his effort took a deflection and cracked off the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten. After good hold up play from Brobbey the full back was again able to shoot from the edge of the box moments later, the goalkeeper this time saving well low to his right. Sunderland were starting to create chances, Zak Johnson missing a close-range header at the back post following a corner.

That would be Johnson’s last action of the game, as he was brought off alongside Mayenda and Brobbey after an hour.

Sunderland continued to press and got the equaliser their play deserved after an excellent break. Jack Whittaker worked the ball into the path of Tutierov, now looking much more of a threat off the left flank. He showed good composure and footwork to control the ball and beat the goalkeeper, continuing his strong form so far this season.

Anderlecht finished strongly and drew one good reflext stop from Patterson high to his right, but an entertaining game finished 2-2.

O’Nien in particular will benefit from a high-intensity game as he waits patiently for an opportunity at senior level. After growing into the game from a slightly nervy start, O’Nien displayed his ability to step up from the back and start attacks. He was also tested by Anderlecht’s quick counters in the second half, (harshly) booked for one typically crunching sliding tackle. With five minutes to go, he was tasked with dealing with a dangerous low cross from the superb Mahroug on his weaker foot, steering his effort just wide of the far post.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Jenson Jones, Johnson (Kindon, 60), O’Nien, Lightfoot; Middlemas, Harrison Jones, Whittaker (Moore, 80) , Tutierov; Brobbey (Scott, 60), Mayenda (Jaydon Jones, 60)

Subs: Allan, Walsh, Holcroft