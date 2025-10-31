Gateshead boss 'excited' by FA Cup test at AFC Wimbledon

Gateshead will travel to League One club AFC Wimbledon for an FA Cup first round tie on Saturday afternoon.

Alun Armstrong wants Gateshead to grasp the opportunity that lies ahead of them as they travel to League One promotion challengers AFC Wimbledon for an FA Cup first round tie on Saturday afternoon.

The Heed will face a major challenge as they look to cause a big upset at the Cherry Red Records Stadium against a Dons side that are sitting in the play-off places in the third tier after they suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Burton Albion last weekend.

Despite being robbed of the services of several key players in recent weeks, Gateshead have embarked on a minor upturn in form as last Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with National League rivals Truro City meant they have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions.

However, Armstrong is realistic about the size of the challenge facing his players and challenged them to ‘do themselves justice’ as they look to reach the second round for the first time since 2021.

He told The Echo: “We are proper underdogs and there are always one or two that come out with shock results. We are more than capable, it’s going to be tough and we need to be at the top of our game. These things happen in football. I’ve been on both sides of it as a player and a manager and it’s an exciting time for the lads. We just have to make sure we do ourselves justice.”

Patient

Gateshead striker Dom Telford (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Armstrong has revealed he will continue to take a cautious approach with striker Dom Telford as he works his way back towards full fitness after an injury. The former Plymouth Argyle and Newport County forward made substitute appearances in recent draws with Brackley and Truro and Armstrong has admitted Saturday’s cup tie was ‘at the back of his mind’ as he considered how to utilise the striker over the last fortnight.

“I am being so patient with Dom, I am so scared of losing him again,” admitted the Heed boss. “We should have brought him on earlier but the Wimbledon game was at the back of my mind and we have to be patient with him.”

Defender Joe Grayson is likely to be available after taking part in training this week and Kain Adom and experienced midfielder Curtis Edwards will continue to work towards full fitness after their impressive substitute appearance in the draw with Truro.