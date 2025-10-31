Northern League: Horden CW set challenge in unexpected play-off push

There is a busy weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Horden CW have been challenged to ‘push as much as they can’ as they look to continue challenging for a play-off place during their first season in Division One.

Since securing promotion as Division Two champions last season, the Marras have impressed at a higher level and have claimed noteworthy wins against the likes of North Shields, Newcastle Benfield and Marske United during the opening three months of the campaign.

Action from Horden CW's 1-1 draw at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

There was also a historic FA Cup win as second-half goals from Philly Angus and Taylor Campbell ensured Horden caused something of a shock with a 2-1 victory at step four newcomers Blyth Town in an extra preliminary round tie.

Despite suffering a 4-1 defeat at Carlisle City last weekend, Jonny Payne’s men are still sat within striking distance of the top five and they could move into the play-off spots with a win at promotion contenders Shildon on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Dean Street, Marras boss Payne revealed his satisfaction over the performances and results his side have produced since securing promotion and insisted they have to continue pushing - despite conceding the club are not ready to be promoted into the Northern Premier League East Division.

He told The Echo: “We are in and around the play-offs and it’s been a really good start to the season for us. Sometimes it’s been easy to forget it’s our first year in the division because we’ve made such good progress.

“I’m not really sure we are ready on any level to be promoted and that is a long way off at the moment because there’s a lot of football to play but when are in a position to challenge we will be looking to push and just see what happens. This seems to be an unpredictable division and we can make the most of that by working hard and pushing as much as we can.”

Northern League Division One fixtures: Friday - West Allotment Celtic v Thornaby Saturday - Kendal Town v Boro Rangers, Birtley Town v North Shields, Easington Colliery v Newcastle Benfield, Guisborough Town v Carlisle City, Newcastle Blue Star v Crook Town, Northallerton Town v Marske United, Shildon v Horden CW, West Auckland Town v Whitley Bay

Red Star want home improvement ahead of derby clash

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood. Picture: Stu Norton

Seaham Red Star must improve their home form if they are to push for an immediate return to Division One - and that process has to get underway in a derby clash with Sunderland West End on Saturday.

That was the verdict of Red Star assistant manager Michael Johnson has he reflected on their recent upturn of form that brought successive two-nil wins against struggling Grangetown Boys Club and Tow Law Town. Those wins mean Mark Collingwood’s men head into Saturday’s home derby with West End sitting four points shy of leaders Redcar Town and Johnson is adamant an improved run on their home patch can close that gap.

He told The Echo: “It’s a derby game and these are games, as staff, we look forward to and the players should be looking forward to it. It should be a good occasion, they’re a good team, we are aware of how good they are, they have some really dangerous players. We need to be ready and prepared for them.

“We have got back-to-back victories and clean sheets, we have to be happy with that and we have to keep the momentum going. It’s an important game for us, we have to keep winning our home games and we have won six out of eleven. That’s not the best, we need to improve that and we have to start that this weekend so we are aware of how the game is but we are also looking forward to it.”

Northern League Division Two fixtures: Friday - Park View v AFC Newbiggin Saturday - Alnwick Town v Jarrow, Boldon CA v Durham United, Esh Winning v Grangetown Boys Club, Newcastle University v Billingham Town, Redcar Town v Tow Law Town, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v FC Hartlepool, Seaham Red Star v Sunderland West End, Sunderland RCA v Prudhoe YC, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Chester-le-Street Town

