Haldane wants to build momentum with Chester-le-Street Town
Chester-le-Street Town manager Lee Haldane believes his side are ‘ahead of where they thought they would be’ during his first season in charge at Moor Park.
After being confirmed as new Cestrians boss during the summer, the former Whickham manager embarked on a hectic recruitment drive as he looked to bolster his ranks in preparation for the new Northern League season. There were several eye-catching additions with the likes of Dunston UTS striker Scott Robson and former Whickham duo Tomas Howard and Callum Munro all snapped up as the club looked to move on from a poor season last time out.
After an inconsistent start to the season, Haldane’s side are finding some form and they head to Alnwick Town on Saturday looking to tighten their grip on a play-off spot. That would represent a first sign of progress for the Cestrians boss - although he admitted he is still unsure how success could be judged come the end of his first season in charge.
He told The Echo: “I think we are ahead of where we thought we would be and it was always going to be a bit of a three-phase season. The squad we have is pretty much what we went for in the summer but it was a hard sell and you’re relying on personal relationships and favours to an extent. Some players looked at last season and thought they didn’t fancy it - so you take a core in and think will they get you over the line.
“We have brought in players that could get us over the line. I don’t really know what over the line is, would it be play-offs? Probably from where they were last season but once you’re there you don’t want to just take part. We are happy with what we’ve got and there has been a lot of hard work going into that.”
Northern League Division Two fixtures
Friday: Park View AFC v Darlington Town, Billingham Town v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Sunderland West End v Prudhoe YC Saturday: Alnwick Town v Chester-le-Street Town, Esh Winning v Jarrow, Redcar Town v Durham United, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Grangetown Boys Club, Seaham Red Star v Tow Law Town, Sunderland RCA v FC Hartlepool, Billingham Synthonia v AFC Newbiggin
Your next Non-League read: Richardson setback a 'massive blow' for Gateshead - Armstrong