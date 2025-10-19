Northern League: Hotchkiss pleased with Easington Colliery mentality in Thornaby win

There was a busy weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss praised his depleted side after they showed their ‘backs to the wall mentality’ in a 4-0 home win against Thornaby.

Striker Brad Hird led the way for the Colliers as he followed up a first-half brace by completing his hat-trick with eight minutes remaining and there was also a goal for substitute James Watson as Hotchkiss’ men ran out comfortable winners on their home patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

The Colliers boss praised the ‘attitude and application’ shown by his players after they went into battle without a number of players that missed out after a hectic but productive week.

He told The Echo: “I am really delighted with the win and it was a really commanding performance, even though I didn’t think we were at our best and there was a hangover from the Shildon win. But I was really proud with the boys attitude and application and we put our bodies on the line and had a few niggles that meant we were short and had to draft a few young lads in to make sure we were competitive and healthy so that’s a pleasing part to show our backs to the wall mentality.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Horden CW moved back into the play-off places with a 3-1 home win against Crook Town. Taylor Campbell, Ben Henderson and Philly Angus all netted for the Marras as an Aaron Hardy strike went without reward for their visitors. Guisborough Town remained at the top of the table after they shared the points in a six-goal thriller at Newcastle Blue Star and James Bailey hit a hat-trick as Kendal Town romped to a 6-1 win against North Shields to move into third place.

Matthew Lovatt and Jack Guy scored as fourth placed Boro Ranges claimed a 3-0 home win against struggling Whickham and Luke Hunter scored twice and Luke Brown was also on target as Penrith won by the odd goal in five at Marske United. West Auckland Town took the honours in the only Division One fixture to take place on Friday night as they claimed a win by the odd goal in five in their home game with Birtley Town. Kaleb Young and Nick Marley both scored for the visitors but goals from Craig Moody and Leo Robinson kept West in it before a late Jack Honour strike tipped the game in their hosts favour with seven minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Points are all that matters as Red Star return to winning ways

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood

Seaham Red Star assistant manager Michael Johnson stressed the points were all that mattered in Saturday’s win at Grangetown Boys Club.

After a below-par performance during the first half provoked a frustrated response during the break, Red Star improved after the restart and that allowed goals from Mason Burton and Lewis Rutherford to claim the points that can help their side move on from suffering consecutive league defeats.

Speaking after the game, Johnson told The Echo: “It was important to get three points and it didn’t really matter how we got them. The performance was a bonus. In the first-half, we had words because we weren’t good enough, we didn’t do the right things and we knew if we continued that we wouldn’t get the three points. To their credit credit, the lads came out and were very good in the second-half. It could have been six or seven, we had some really good chances and played some really good football.

“The remit for today was to have a reaction and pick up three points after back-to-back defeats in the league and that’s what we’ve done so we have to be happy with that - but now we have to go on a run and we can’t rest on our laurels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere on Saturday, Fin Smith hit a hat-trick as Sunderland West End fell to a 6-1 defeat at FC Hartlepool and Sunderland RCA came from a goal down to earn all three points from their visit to Tow Law Town. Matty Ashworth put the hosts in front midway through the first-half but an Aiden Stanton equaliser and a last-gasp strike from Calvin McCarthy helped RCA snatch a win at Ironworks Road.

Ryan Wright’s brace helped Chester-le-Street Town secure a 2-1 win against Boldon CA and Jamie Clark scored twice as Alnwick Town claimed a 4-2 victory at Darlington Town. Matthew Nelson matched that feat to lead AFC Newbiggin to a 4-0 home win against Esh Winning and the game between Durham United and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion was abandoned midway through the first-half after Albion’s Jack Salkeld suffered a nasty injury that saw him rushed to hospital.