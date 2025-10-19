Micah Richards admitted he’s eating “humble pie” as the Match of the Day team hailed Sunderland’s start

Sunderland’s impressive return to the Premier League earned glowing praise from the Match of the Day team following their 2–0 victory over Wolves – with former Manchester City defender Micah Richards admitting he’s been forced to “eat a little bit of humble pie.”

Presenter Gabby Logan opened the segment by highlighting the scale of Sunderland’s achievement so far this season, pointing out how their start compares historically to other promoted clubs. “Spoilers, but the fact that Sunderland are higher up the running order than Newcastle on the show and you're here might tell us something about what's going to happen in that match-up, but let's not go down that road because actually huge credit to Sunderland for their start of the season,” Logan said.

“Have a look at this – 99 teams have been promoted to the Premier League in its history, and they are joint fifth in the amount of points they've managed to accrue in their first eight games. Joint with obviously the teams there right going up to Middlesbrough, who are the only team out of that list who actually ended up being relegated, so it's boding very well for them this start to the season and their home form.”

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards was full of admiration for Régis Le Bris’ side, crediting the quality of Sunderland’s summer business while acknowledging he may have underestimated them. “I think they're some really good players, yes, they spent a lot of money, but they brought quality into the squad, Xhaka has been good, Mukiele as well, and you want to give Sunderland some praise, don't you, Alan?”

Alan Shearer, who also featured on the show, agreed that Sunderland’s home record has been a major factor in their strong start. “Well, you watched this game, Micah, so you can talk about it, but we did say about their home form was always going to be key, and that has been – that's been part of their success.”

Logan added further context, noting Sunderland’s significant squad overhaul and financial backing since returning to the top flight. “£161million they spent, 14 players have been brought in, but they've got to gel, they've got to work, they've got to be quality,” she said.

Richards, however, was quick to acknowledge his earlier doubts about whether Sunderland could blend so many new signings effectively – and admitted he’d been proven wrong. “Yeah, I think that's the most important thing, you can sign whoever you want, but they've got to buy into exactly what they want to do, and they've got to perform, and like you said, Alan.

“What three wins in a draw at home, they're using their stadium as a fortress, and you know I would eat a little bit of humble pie as well because the amount of players they signed I thought it would be difficult for them and they've done better than I expected and long may it continue because it's a really good story.”

Richards concluded by praising Nordi Mukiele’s goal against Wolves – his first for the club – while acknowledging the struggles of Gary O’Neil’s side. “Mukiele there with obviously a fantastic goal for him, and obviously we've got to mention Wolves, who are still winless, it wasn't a good start to them last season either. Same as what happened last season, they didn't win any in their first day last season. I think their next home game is Burnley; they have to win that.”

