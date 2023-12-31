When Sunderland saw drama on and off the pitch during the FA Cup of 1964
100,000 people in and around the stadium
The countdown is on to Sunderland's FA Cup third round tie with closest neighbours Newcastle.
It promises to be a historic encounter and we have seen plenty of those over the years.
A night of drama
One of Sunderland's most famous FA Cup nights at Roker Park came 60 years ago.
The Black Cats had already held Manchester United to a draw at Old Trafford in the 6th round - after leading 3-1 with four minutes to go.
The Sixth Round replay was held in March 1964 and it was estimated that 100,000 people headed to the ground.
Sunderland were flying high as leaders of the old Second Division. They had famous names such as Jim Montgomery, Charlie Hurley and George Herd.
Law, Best and Charlton against the Black Cats
United had Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best in their side.
It was believed that as many as 10,000 fans got in after the gates were locked.
As to the match, it ended 2-2 after Manchester's Ashington-born Bobby Charlton scored a late – and according to some reporters – undeserved equaliser.
The tie went to a second replay in Huddersfield which United won 5-1.
