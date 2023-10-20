News you can trust since 1873
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Nine dramatic storm scenes from Sunderland's past, with bursting rivers and brollies taking off

Brollies taking off; lightning strikes; overflowing riverbanks

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:14 BST

Storm Babet brought chaos to large parts of the North East and it's not over yet.

Coping with storms has become part and parcel of Wearside life over the decades and brought some dramatic scenes with them.

We've got Echo archive reminders of the year when a ship slammed into the docks and suffered a 15ft tear, rugby players battling through a snow storm, and the brolly disappearing into the distance at a 1964 wedding.

Sturdy Sunderland folk battled on through all of this over the years.

1. Stormy days in Sunderland

A snowplough tram clears a path through a winter storm in 1941.

2. The deep mid winter of 1941

A 1964 wedding at Bishopwearmouth Church where the storms snapped the handle off the bride and groom's umbrella.

3. Blowing in the wind

A workman next to the 15ft hole in the hull of the Iason which collided with the North Pier during storms in 1970.

4. 15ft of damage

