Nine dramatic storm scenes from Sunderland's past, with bursting rivers and brollies taking off
Brollies taking off; lightning strikes; overflowing riverbanks
Storm Babet brought chaos to large parts of the North East and it's not over yet.
Coping with storms has become part and parcel of Wearside life over the decades and brought some dramatic scenes with them.
We've got Echo archive reminders of the year when a ship slammed into the docks and suffered a 15ft tear, rugby players battling through a snow storm, and the brolly disappearing into the distance at a 1964 wedding.
