A wonderful Wearside collection of rare antiques has sold for an impressive £72,000 at auction.

Auction interest from all over the world

The lights were all found in a house in Durham and went under the hammer at Anderson & Garland auctioneers in Newcastle on July 24.

An official at the auctioneers said: “The eight lights, which were split amongst three separate lots, contained lights from the RMS Titanic’s sister ship, the RMS Olympic.”

The first set realised the highest price. They were for a pair of ormolu and cut-glass ceiling lights believed to be from the First Class lounge of Olympic.

Rare antiques from Titanic's sister ship Olympic. | other 3rd party

Numerous bidders on the phone

They realised the highest price, selling for £29,900 including fees, against an estimate of £4,000-6,000.

The first class lounge where a pair of the cut-glass ceiling lights came from. | other 3rd party

A pair of dome ceiling lights believed to be from the First Class grand staircase sold for £19,500 including fees, against an estimate of £2,000-3,000.

A pair of dome ceiling lights believed to be from the First Class grand staircase sold for £19,500. | other 3rd party

And a set of four smaller lights from the First Class corridor sold for £23,400 including fees, against an estimate of £4,000-6,000.

A view of the First Class corridor on Olympic. | other 3rd party

In situ in a Durham house for more than 80 years

The auctioneers added: “With numerous bidders via the telephone in the showroom at Anderson House as well as much internet interest, the final sale price for all lots reached £72,800 including buyer's premiums.

The set of four smaller lights from the First Class corridor which sold for £23,400 | other 3rd party

“These fittings were removed from a property on Lanchester Road, Durham; where they have been in situ since installation in the late 1930s.”

The RMS Olympic, which operated from 1911 to 1935, was the first of the three Olympic-class ocean liners built in Belfast, Ireland, with Titanic and Britannic following.

A view of the First Class staircase on Olympic. | other 3rd party

Fittings were auctioned off locally in the 1930s

After a distinguished 24-year career, including a notable service as a naval ship during the First World War, the Olympic was sold to Sir John Jarvis in 1935 for £97,500 - equivalent to nearly £6 million today.

The ship was partially dismantled at Jarrow and its fittings were auctioned off locally.