How Sunderland stepped up to support the Titanic victims' families
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland’s population was stirred into action after news spread of the Titanic disaster.
More than 1,500 people lost their lives when the ship hit an iceberg and the world was in shock.
But Sunderland was ready to help. And the Mayor Edward Hazard Brown led the way with a rallying call to the people.
Historian Derek Holcroft takes up his story.
‘Appalling loss of life’
Mayor Brown had a letter published in the Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette in 1912.
He told how a charity matinee was being planned at the Empire Theatre.
Mayor Brown asked for the people of Sunderland to send cheques or postal orders for small amounts, to the Town Hall.
He was hoping locals would respond ‘in connection with the disastrous accident to the Titanic and the appalling loss of life.”
‘Plunged into such sorrow’
He called for collections ‘at all the shipyards, engine shops, offices, collieries, laundries, and shops.
“I would also like our churches and chapels to assist in this fund, and suggest retiring the collection at each place of worship Sunday first if possible.
“Seeing we are a shipbuilding centre, I think it is only fitting it should our best to assist those who are plunged into such sorrow by this accident on the sea, which will historically be one of the most appalling the world has ever known.”
Our thanks go to Derek for sharing another story of Sunderland compassion at a dark time for the world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.