My grandmother chased off two Sunderland pub burglars, and no doubt they regretted their crime
Meet the Sunderland girl who was one of 70 people who foiled two burglars.
Violet Wager was only 12 when she, her siblings and her parents joined in with a whole host of neighbours who were chasing two criminals in Deptford.
The incredible tale unfolded in 1912 and historian Derek Holcroft told us all about it. He should know - because Violet was his grandmother.
Two men lurking in the shadows
An excerpt from the story which appeared in the Sunderland Echo said: " About half-past six o’clock in the morning, a woman living in the vicinity noticed shadow of two in men the window behind the bar and, it being time at which the premises are closed, she suspected burglars and called up the neighbours."
The landlord was called and he raised the alarm.
The burglars heard the noise of a whistle outside and smashed their way out the pub.
70 locals were waiting to nab them
The locals waited outside at the back of the pub but the criminals had come up with a different plan. They climbed over the roof of a cottage which brought them out in Catherine Street.
Unfortunately, one local boy outwitted them. He guessed they would take that route and alerted his neighbours.
'There were women and children in the crowd and the women were keen as anyone to have the burglars captured," said the Echo.
Chased all the way to Doxfords shipyard
"The men ran along Back George Street, along Charles Street, under the Alexandra Bridge, which at this point runs high overhead, and then along Ropery Road."
A police officer joined the chase when the burglars reached the gates of Doxfords shipyard.
The culprits, who were known burglars, were arrested much to the delight of the crowd.
"Great credit is due them for the way in which they acted and the assistance they gave the police," said the Echo.
Further investigations showed the men had taken 12 shillings and six pence, four bottles of rum and a bottle of brandy from the pub.
