It was 110 years ago this year when the woman who organised the UK’s suffragette movement was in Sunderland.

The Victoria Hall was the venue for the visit of Emmeline on February 9, 1912, and it was packed.

But how did the visit pan out? You can find out more when the latest instalment in the ever-popular Sunderland Antiquarian Society talks is held on Tuesday, October 18.

The monthly talks are being held at a new venue of Bethany Hall, in Bede Towe, in Ryhope Road.

Alan Smith is this month’s speaker and he will be providing illustrations to go alongside his presentation, titled The Suffragette Movement - Votes for Women.

He will also look at the suffragette movement as a whole, how the North East was involved and how the suffragettes were treated.

A Sunderland Echo preview of the 1912 visit.

Doors will be open at Bethany Hall from 6.40pm on October 18.

A society spokesman said: “The talk itself starts at 7.30pm and all are welcome.”

Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members and it promises to be ‘a great night’, said the spokesman.

A suffragette speaking in the North East.

The Antiquarian Society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre on Wednesday and Saturdays, from 9.30am to 12pm.

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland, including a members area with features and photographs.

Visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org to find out more.

Email [email protected] to apply to become a member.