Latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland businesses - including takeaway which received just one star
A number of Sunderland businesses have recently been awarded new food hygiene ratings, including a one-star rating for a takeaway.
Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.
In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.
Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:
SR3
Humbledon Fisheries - 57 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland SR3 4AW - Awarded four-stars on August 16
SR5
China City -37 Carley Rd, Sunderland SR5 2RP - Awarded three-stars on August 31
DH4
Cream Curls - 2b Front St, Chilton Moor, Houghton le Spring DH4 6LR - Awarded one-star on August 18
DH5
Grill House - 11 Elemore Lane, Easington Lane, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH5 0QB - Awarded three-stars on August 23
The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.