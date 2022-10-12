Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

Sunderland businesses which have recently been awarded a new food hygiene rating

During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR3

inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency

Humbledon Fisheries - 57 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland SR3 4AW - Awarded four-stars on August 16

SR5

China City -37 Carley Rd, Sunderland SR5 2RP - Awarded three-stars on August 31

DH4

Cream Curls - 2b Front St, Chilton Moor, Houghton le Spring DH4 6LR - Awarded one-star on August 18

DH5

Grill House - 11 Elemore Lane, Easington Lane, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH5 0QB - Awarded three-stars on August 23

