Sunderland 'elite' food hygiene: Pubs and bars which have received five-star food hygiene rating three times in a row
We’re taking a look at the Sunderland pubs and bars which have been awarded an ‘elite’ food hygiene score, meaning they have been rated five-stars by the food standards agency, three times in a row.
The elite rating shows the consistency of a five-star rating, which is awarded when a premises demonstrates ‘very good’ food hygiene standards.
The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.
During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.
In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.
Over 35 Sunderland pubs and bars have earned the ‘elite’ rating, according to the Scores on The Doors website, and they can be seen below in postcode order.
SR1
Bar Justice - 47 West Sunniside, Sunderland, SR1 1BH
Fitzgeralds - 14, 12, Green Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3PZ
Gatby - 14, 13, Derwent Street, Sunderland, SR1, 3NT
Port of Call - Chase 3, 1, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX
Royal Artillery Club, 11-10 Mary Street, Sunderland, SR1 3NH
William Jameson - Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1RQ
SR2
Harvester - The Sandcastle, Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 9TB
The Hollymere - Leechmere Rod, Sunderland, SR2 9DL
The Rosedene - 125 Queen Alexandra Road, SR2 9BT
Ryhope Village & District Club - Village House, 30, The Village, Sunderland, SR2 0PF
The Albion - The Village, Sunderland, SR2 0NH
The Stumble Inn - 88 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR2 7PR
Toby Carvery - Barnes Hotel, Durham Road, Sunderland, SR2 7RB
SR3
Board Inn - Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 3NS
The Dolphin - Ashdown Road, Sunderland, SR3 3HT
Oak Tree Farm - 1 Camberwell Way, Sunderland, SR3 3NX
SR4
Hastings Hill - Sevenoaks Drive, Sunderland, SR4 9LP
Oddfellow Arms - Waterside, Sunderland, SR4 9JS
Railway Tavern - 1 Westbury Street, Sunderland, SR4 6ES
Sunderland West Community Centre Social Club - Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HR
West End Conservative Club - 110 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7XS
SR5
Bill Hardy - Bill Hardy Sport Complex, Grange Road, SR5 3EQ
The Halfway House - 133, Southwick Road, Sunderland, SR5 1SP
The Victory - 39 North Bridge Street, Sunderland, SR5 1AH
Wearmouth Colliery Welfare and Social Club - Thompson Road, Sunderland, SR5 2SD
SR6
Blue Bell - 231 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9AD
Mill View Social Club - Station Road, Sunderland, SR6 9AE
New Derby - Roker Baths Road, Sunderland, SR6 9TA
The Promenade - 2,1 Queen’s Parade, Sunderland, SR6, 8DA
DH4
Houghton Comrades Club - Pear Tree Place, Newbottle Street, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 4AT
Houghton C W Cricket Club - Leyburn Grove, Houghton Le-Spring DH4 5EQ
Shiney Row Masonic Hall - Chandler Row, Station Road, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 7LQ
The Stackyard - Saint Cuthberts Road, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 4NB
The Wild Boar - Frederick Place, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 4BN
DH5
The Three Turns - Houghton Road, Houghton Le-Spring, DH5 9PN
NE37
The Sir William de Wessyngton - Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY
NE38
The Steps - 49,47 Spout Lane, Washington, NE38 7HP