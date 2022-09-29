The elite rating shows the consistency of a five-star rating, which is awarded when a premises demonstrates ‘very good’ food hygiene standards.

The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.

During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

An elite rating means a premises has received a five-star rating three times in a row

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Over 35 Sunderland pubs and bars have earned the ‘elite’ rating, according to the Scores on The Doors website, and they can be seen below in postcode order.

SR1

Ratings range from zero to five stars

Bar Justice - 47 West Sunniside, Sunderland, SR1 1BH

Fitzgeralds - 14, 12, Green Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3PZ

Gatby - 14, 13, Derwent Street, Sunderland, SR1, 3NT

Port of Call - Chase 3, 1, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX

Royal Artillery Club, 11-10 Mary Street, Sunderland, SR1 3NH

William Jameson - Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1RQ

SR2

Harvester - The Sandcastle, Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 9TB

The Hollymere - Leechmere Rod, Sunderland, SR2 9DL

The Rosedene - 125 Queen Alexandra Road, SR2 9BT

Ryhope Village & District Club - Village House, 30, The Village, Sunderland, SR2 0PF

The Albion - The Village, Sunderland, SR2 0NH

The Stumble Inn - 88 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR2 7PR

Toby Carvery - Barnes Hotel, Durham Road, Sunderland, SR2 7RB

SR3

Board Inn - Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 3NS

The Dolphin - Ashdown Road, Sunderland, SR3 3HT

Oak Tree Farm - 1 Camberwell Way, Sunderland, SR3 3NX

SR4

Hastings Hill - Sevenoaks Drive, Sunderland, SR4 9LP

Oddfellow Arms - Waterside, Sunderland, SR4 9JS

Railway Tavern - 1 Westbury Street, Sunderland, SR4 6ES

Sunderland West Community Centre Social Club - Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HR

West End Conservative Club - 110 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7XS

SR5

Bill Hardy - Bill Hardy Sport Complex, Grange Road, SR5 3EQ

The Halfway House - 133, Southwick Road, Sunderland, SR5 1SP

The Victory - 39 North Bridge Street, Sunderland, SR5 1AH

Wearmouth Colliery Welfare and Social Club - Thompson Road, Sunderland, SR5 2SD

SR6

Blue Bell - 231 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9AD

Mill View Social Club - Station Road, Sunderland, SR6 9AE

New Derby - Roker Baths Road, Sunderland, SR6 9TA

The Promenade - 2,1 Queen’s Parade, Sunderland, SR6, 8DA

DH4

Houghton Comrades Club - Pear Tree Place, Newbottle Street, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 4AT

Houghton C W Cricket Club - Leyburn Grove, Houghton Le-Spring DH4 5EQ

Shiney Row Masonic Hall - Chandler Row, Station Road, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 7LQ

The Stackyard - Saint Cuthberts Road, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 4NB

The Wild Boar - Frederick Place, Houghton Le-Spring, DH4 4BN

DH5

The Three Turns - Houghton Road, Houghton Le-Spring, DH5 9PN

NE37

The Sir William de Wessyngton - Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY

NE38