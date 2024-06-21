Bidder pays thousands for rare Sunderland league winners medal from 1892/1893

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2024, 09:58 BST
A bidder has paid thousands of pounds for a piece of SAFC history.

The rare 1892/1893 league winners medal - awarded to goalkeeper Ned Doig who was part of the ‘Team Of All The Talents’ - has sold at auction in Wellingborough.

A close-up on SAFC goalkeeper Ned Doig's League winners medal.A close-up on SAFC goalkeeper Ned Doig's League winners medal.
A close-up on SAFC goalkeeper Ned Doig's League winners medal. | other 3rd party

The winning bid was £4,800 and the medal was sold at an auction of sporting memorabilia held by Graham Budd auctioneers.

A piece of Sunderland history

David Convery, Head of Sporting Memorabilia and Collectables at Graham Budd, said the medal as ‘a tangible piece of football heritage that tells the story of an extraordinary athlete and a golden era for Sunderland A.F.C’.

Doig had an impressive record of 87 clean sheets in 290 top division appearances.

The reverse side of the medal awarded to Ned Doig.The reverse side of the medal awarded to Ned Doig.
The reverse side of the medal awarded to Ned Doig. | other 3rd party

Ned Doig, fifth left middle row, in the Sunderland team of 1898.Ned Doig, fifth left middle row, in the Sunderland team of 1898.
Ned Doig, fifth left middle row, in the Sunderland team of 1898. | se

A lasting legacy on Wearside

He also had an innovative approach to goalkeeping for the era.

“Doig was adept at initiating counterattacks, a skill that was revolutionary at the time,” said Mr Convery.

Ned Doig pictured in 1901/1902 when Sunderland won the league again.Ned Doig pictured in 1901/1902 when Sunderland won the league again.
Ned Doig pictured in 1901/1902 when Sunderland won the league again. | other 3rd party

“Over his 14-season tenure with Sunderland, he made 457 appearances and secured four league titles, solidifying his status as one of the club's greatest players. His contributions helped shape the future of goalkeeping and leaving a lasting legacy at Sunderland.”

