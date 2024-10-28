Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on for the next episode of our new nostalgia-based podcast.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you want to re-live memories of the Mecca, playing by the sea, and the glow of the shipyards, then Wearside Echoes is ideal for you.

Wearside Echoes the podcast: The brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's nostalgia family. | se

Glenda shares childhood memories

Episode 2 of the eight-part series - backed by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors - will be here on Tuesday, October 29, and it will feature a chat with Sunderland author Glenda Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenda Young with some of her many books - all with a nostalgic link to the North East's past. | se

She came from a loving family and grew up on a council estate in Ryhope.

Glenda honed her writing skills with a little help from a book she found in Sunderland Library.

Putting Sunderland’s past into stories

And that was the start of her historical books which are all based on the North East’s past, and often on the factories of Sunderland.

The podcast is brought to you by the Sunderland Echo with the support of Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, sponsors of the Echo's brand new podcast which is dedicated to nostalgia. | other 3rd party

Plenty of choices to catch up on nostalgia

Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

Much more to come

And now we have the Wearside Echoes podcast. It got off to a great start earlier this month when we shared our chat with Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray.

Next Tuesday, you can catch episode 2 which is available wherever you get your podcasts, or by following this link.