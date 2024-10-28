Counting down to more Wearside memories - all captured on a brand new podcast

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
The countdown is on for the next episode of our new nostalgia-based podcast.

If you want to re-live memories of the Mecca, playing by the sea, and the glow of the shipyards, then Wearside Echoes is ideal for you.

Wearside Echoes the podcast: The brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's nostalgia family.Wearside Echoes the podcast: The brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's nostalgia family.
Wearside Echoes the podcast: The brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's nostalgia family. | se

Glenda shares childhood memories

Episode 2 of the eight-part series - backed by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors - will be here on Tuesday, October 29, and it will feature a chat with Sunderland author Glenda Young.

Glenda Young with some of her many books - all with a nostalgic link to the North East's past.Glenda Young with some of her many books - all with a nostalgic link to the North East's past.
Glenda Young with some of her many books - all with a nostalgic link to the North East's past. | se

She came from a loving family and grew up on a council estate in Ryhope.

Glenda honed her writing skills with a little help from a book she found in Sunderland Library.

Putting Sunderland’s past into stories

And that was the start of her historical books which are all based on the North East’s past, and often on the factories of Sunderland.

The podcast is brought to you by the Sunderland Echo with the support of Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, sponsors of the Echo's brand new podcast which is dedicated to nostalgia.Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, sponsors of the Echo's brand new podcast which is dedicated to nostalgia.
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, sponsors of the Echo's brand new podcast which is dedicated to nostalgia. | other 3rd party

Plenty of choices to catch up on nostalgia

Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

Members of the Facebook page can sign up to a monthly newsletter which brings them all the best highlights of our nostalgia coverage.

Much more to come

And now we have the Wearside Echoes podcast. It got off to a great start earlier this month when we shared our chat with Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray.

He told us about his younger days in the shadows of the shipyards.

Next Tuesday, you can catch episode 2 which is available wherever you get your podcasts, or by following this link.

