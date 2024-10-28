Counting down to more Wearside memories - all captured on a brand new podcast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
If you want to re-live memories of the Mecca, playing by the sea, and the glow of the shipyards, then Wearside Echoes is ideal for you.
Glenda shares childhood memories
Episode 2 of the eight-part series - backed by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors - will be here on Tuesday, October 29, and it will feature a chat with Sunderland author Glenda Young.
She came from a loving family and grew up on a council estate in Ryhope.
Glenda honed her writing skills with a little help from a book she found in Sunderland Library.
Putting Sunderland’s past into stories
And that was the start of her historical books which are all based on the North East’s past, and often on the factories of Sunderland.
The podcast is brought to you by the Sunderland Echo with the support of Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
Plenty of choices to catch up on nostalgia
Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.
They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.
Members of the Facebook page can sign up to a monthly newsletter which brings them all the best highlights of our nostalgia coverage.
Much more to come
And now we have the Wearside Echoes podcast. It got off to a great start earlier this month when we shared our chat with Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray.
Next Tuesday, you can catch episode 2 which is available wherever you get your podcasts, or by following this link.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.