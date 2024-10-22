Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you heard it yet? We’re talking about the brand new podcast dedicated to Sunderland’s past.

It is called Wearside Echoes and it began last week in great style, with Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray speaking about his childhood.

Catch up with the first episode

If you haven’t listened to our 30-minute interview with Dave, you can find it here.

He shared tales of the shipyards, bookie’s runners, The Mecca nightclub and even sang us a song or two.

The podcast is brought to you by the Sunderland Echo with the support of Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Second episode - coming soon

But we’re not resting on our laurels. There’s a second episode coming fast.

Next Tuesday, you can hear our fascinating chat with best-selling author Glenda Young who tells us how she grew up on a council estate in Ryhope, and how that shaped her passion for writing.

Our nostalgia offering just keeps growing

Lovers of nostalgia can already enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

And now you can enjoy the Wearside Echoes podcast which is available on key platforms, and will feature eight episodes, each filled with memories of people who grew up in Sunderland.