It was built on the site of a former garage.
1. Check out these retro Mecca facts
From the burger van to Free - we're sharing a host of Mecca memories.
2. Built on a Turvey's Motors site
The famous nightspot in Newcastle Road was built on the site of a timber yard and Turvey's Motors, and opened in 1964.
3. Live at the Locarno
Rock band Free recorded part of a live album at the Locarno in 1970, and some at a venue in Croydon.
Rumour has it that the queues stretched to the Wheatsheaf roundabout for their Sunderland appearance.
4. A burger after a night of dancing
There was a burger van at the bottom of the walkway. Ideal if you had just spent the night dancing away to the likes of Rod Stewart, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Genesis and Thge Kinks.
