Nine impressive facts about the Mecca, the Sunderland nightspot which was popular for decades

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Sep 2024, 05:27 BST

Here’s a selection of ‘did you know’ moments with one big link - they all relate to the Mecca in Sunderland.

The Newcastle Road favourite may be long gone but did you know;

It was built on the site of a former garage.

It cost 75p to watch Led Zeppelin live there.

That’s just the start. To catch up on all our facts, get browsing through our Echo archive photo collection.

From the burger van to Free - we're sharing a host of Mecca memories.

1. Check out these retro Mecca facts

From the burger van to Free - we're sharing a host of Mecca memories. | se

Photo Sales
The famous nightspot in Newcastle Road was built on the site of a timber yard and Turvey’s Motors, and opened in 1964.

2. Built on a Turvey's Motors site

The famous nightspot in Newcastle Road was built on the site of a timber yard and Turvey’s Motors, and opened in 1964. | se

Photo Sales
Rock band Free recorded part of a live album at the Locarno in 1970, and some at a venue in Croydon. Rumour has it that the queues stretched to the Wheatsheaf roundabout for their Sunderland appearance.

3. Live at the Locarno

Rock band Free recorded part of a live album at the Locarno in 1970, and some at a venue in Croydon. Rumour has it that the queues stretched to the Wheatsheaf roundabout for their Sunderland appearance. | se

Photo Sales
There was a burger van at the bottom of the walkway. Ideal if you had just spent the night dancing away to the likes of Rod Stewart, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Genesis and Thge Kinks.

4. A burger after a night of dancing

There was a burger van at the bottom of the walkway. Ideal if you had just spent the night dancing away to the likes of Rod Stewart, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Genesis and Thge Kinks. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MeccaSunderlandNostalgiaNightclubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice