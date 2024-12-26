They kept working while we celebrated the season - our retro tribute to these hard-working Sunderland people
From RNLI crews to Meals on Wheels volunteers, we doff our hats to them all and here are some reminders of the work they do over the festive season.
The scene at the Hylton Road bus depot
Let’s head back to 1956 and the scene at the Hylton Road bus depot.
It all looks quiet in this photo but drivers would be heading out soon for hours of work over Christmas.
In 1974, we caught up with these nurses and cadets as they got ready for some post-Christmas carol singing at Cherry Knowle Hospital.
Memories of Meals on Wheels
Next, our journey takes us to Seaham where John Corcoran, left and John Burns were helping with the meals on wheels deliveries - and doing a great job in 1988.
We can not forget the excellent RNLI service who always provide great service and fisherman, James McRoy, 49 of Lambton, Washington certainly thought so in 1998.
James was so grateful
He was swept into rough seas off Sunderland that year and met the lifeboat crew who rescued him when he was washed from the sea wall at Hendon into the water.
We salute all the emergency services and everyone else who provides vital services each festive season.
