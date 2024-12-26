Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spare a thought for the big-hearted people who gave up their celebrations for others in Sunderland’s past.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From RNLI crews to Meals on Wheels volunteers, we doff our hats to them all and here are some reminders of the work they do over the festive season.

The scene at the Hylton Road bus depot

Let’s head back to 1956 and the scene at the Hylton Road bus depot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hylton Road bus depot in December 1956. Does this bring back memories for you?

It all looks quiet in this photo but drivers would be heading out soon for hours of work over Christmas.

In 1974, we caught up with these nurses and cadets as they got ready for some post-Christmas carol singing at Cherry Knowle Hospital.

Nurses and cadets of Cherry Knowle Hospital, Ryhope, took part in carol singing at the hospital in 1974.

Memories of Meals on Wheels

Next, our journey takes us to Seaham where John Corcoran, left and John Burns were helping with the meals on wheels deliveries - and doing a great job in 1988.

John Corcoran, left and John Burns helping with the Meals on Wheels in Seaham in 1988. | se

We can not forget the excellent RNLI service who always provide great service and fisherman, James McRoy, 49 of Lambton, Washington certainly thought so in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James was so grateful

He was swept into rough seas off Sunderland that year and met the lifeboat crew who rescued him when he was washed from the sea wall at Hendon into the water.

We salute all the emergency services and everyone else who provides vital services each festive season.