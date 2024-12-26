They kept working while we celebrated the season - our retro tribute to these hard-working Sunderland people

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Dec 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 09:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Spare a thought for the big-hearted people who gave up their celebrations for others in Sunderland’s past.

From RNLI crews to Meals on Wheels volunteers, we doff our hats to them all and here are some reminders of the work they do over the festive season.

The scene at the Hylton Road bus depot

Let’s head back to 1956 and the scene at the Hylton Road bus depot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hylton Road bus depot in December 1956. Does this bring back memories for you?Hylton Road bus depot in December 1956. Does this bring back memories for you?
Hylton Road bus depot in December 1956. Does this bring back memories for you?

It all looks quiet in this photo but drivers would be heading out soon for hours of work over Christmas.

In 1974, we caught up with these nurses and cadets as they got ready for some post-Christmas carol singing at Cherry Knowle Hospital.

Nurses and cadets of Cherry Knowle Hospital, Ryhope, took part in carol singing at the hospital in 1974.Nurses and cadets of Cherry Knowle Hospital, Ryhope, took part in carol singing at the hospital in 1974.
Nurses and cadets of Cherry Knowle Hospital, Ryhope, took part in carol singing at the hospital in 1974.

Memories of Meals on Wheels

Next, our journey takes us to Seaham where John Corcoran, left and John Burns were helping with the meals on wheels deliveries - and doing a great job in 1988.

John Corcoran, left and John Burns helping with the Meals on Wheels in Seaham in 1988.John Corcoran, left and John Burns helping with the Meals on Wheels in Seaham in 1988.
John Corcoran, left and John Burns helping with the Meals on Wheels in Seaham in 1988. | se

We can not forget the excellent RNLI service who always provide great service and fisherman, James McRoy, 49 of Lambton, Washington certainly thought so in 1998.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James was so grateful

He was swept into rough seas off Sunderland that year and met the lifeboat crew who rescued him when he was washed from the sea wall at Hendon into the water.

We salute all the emergency services and everyone else who provides vital services each festive season.

Related topics:SunderlandRNLIEmergency servicesLifeboat crewNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice