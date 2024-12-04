A knockout reminder of a Sunderland tournament held in a swimming pool
We were intrigued when we found these mystery photos. Dive in and take a look for yourself.
They all come from a competition held in a Sunderland swimming pool in December 1988.
Balloon races and messing about on the water
The event was called It’s A Water Knockout and we want to know if you took part.
Competitors had to complete in swimming events including one where they raced with a balloon in their mouth.
Tell us if you are pictured
They also took part in relays and generally messed about in the water.
It looked like great fun but maybe you can tell us which swimming pool is pictured and whether you can spot someone you know.
If you can, tell us more by emailing [email protected]