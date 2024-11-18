Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A delicate operation to put power across the River Wear was captured in action 70 years ago.

Twelve conductor and two pilot cables were taken across the river from Sunderland Power Station to the north side.

The scene from the river as the power cables are taken across the Wear. | se

Rowed across the river

And the Sunderland Echo made sure it got the operation on camera in this photo from November 19, 1956.

A cold day in November 1956 as the power cable operation gets under way on the Wear. | se

An Echo report at the time said: “North Eastern Board workmen fixed 14 wires to the terminals of two pylons on the south bank.

Workers on top of the pylon which the cables were being attached to in 1956. | se

A watching brief for these people as they take an overview of the proceedings below. | se

Over to you to tell us more

“Ropes, connected to the tops of two pylons on the north bank, were rowed across the river by the boat seen in the picture and attached to the 14 wires.

The wires could then be drawn up and attached.”

