Power cables strung across River Wear in 1956: Sunderland's past in photos
Twelve conductor and two pilot cables were taken across the river from Sunderland Power Station to the north side.
Rowed across the river
And the Sunderland Echo made sure it got the operation on camera in this photo from November 19, 1956.
An Echo report at the time said: “North Eastern Board workmen fixed 14 wires to the terminals of two pylons on the south bank.
“Ropes, connected to the tops of two pylons on the north bank, were rowed across the river by the boat seen in the picture and attached to the 14 wires.
The wires could then be drawn up and attached.”
