Take a journey back to Victorian Sunderland: A unique opportunity this week
The monthly Sunderland Antiquarian Society event will be held on Thursday, February 20, with a look back on how we lived in a bygone era.
‘A fascinating journey through life in Victorian Sunderland’
Trevor Thorne will give the fully illustrated talk which is titled Sunderland And The Victorians.
It will be held in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre.
Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “The talk commences at 7.30pm. Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.
Find out more about the society
“Trevor's fully illustrated talk will take us on a fascinating journey through life in Victorian Sunderland.”
Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
