A fascinating look at Sunderland in the Victorian era is on the way this week.

The monthly Sunderland Antiquarian Society event will be held on Thursday, February 20, with a look back on how we lived in a bygone era.

The 1890 opening of the Town Hall in Sunderland. | other 3rd party

‘A fascinating journey through life in Victorian Sunderland’

Trevor Thorne will give the fully illustrated talk which is titled Sunderland And The Victorians.

It will be held in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre.

A look at Holmeside during the Victorian era. | other 3rd party

Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “The talk commences at 7.30pm. Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.

Find out more about the society

“Trevor's fully illustrated talk will take us on a fascinating journey through life in Victorian Sunderland.”

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has a superb season of illustrated talks. | other 3rd party

Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]