Sunderland's mansions and the people who lived in them

‘It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening’

Have you ever wondered who lived in some of Sunderland’s finest mansions?

Here is your chance to find out more as the spotlight is about to turn onto grand homes such as Downhill House and Dunning House.

Downhill House will be one of the houses featured in Trevor Thorne's talk.

Trevor’s an expert on Sunderland mansions

The unique insight will be the latest instalment of the monthly Sunderland Antiquarian Society talks and it will be held next Tuesday, May 21.

Trevor Thorne who will be giving the illustrated talk.

This time, he will be giving a talk to an audience at the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.

A second helping and it promises to be fascinating

It starts at 7.30pm. Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome.

The talk is titled A Second Helping of Sunderland Mansions and admission is £2 for members or £3 for non-members. Trevor said: “The talk incudes Downhill House, Dunning House and Hylton Castle along with others from Wearside and the surrounding areas.”

Dunning House gets the attention of Sunderland Antiquarian Society in their monthly talk by Trevor Thorne.

Fellow Society historian Philip Curtis urged people to get along to the event and said: “It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening showing the old town's impressive mansions and the people who once lived there.”

How to join the society

The Antiquarian Society is a thriving Sunderland group and here’s how you can find out more.

Inside the Heritage Centre of Sunderland Antiquarian Society in 2023.

Visit the website at www.sunderland-antiquarians.org or search “Sunderland Antiquarian Society” on Facebook.