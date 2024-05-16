Sunderland's mansions and the people who lived in them
Have you ever wondered who lived in some of Sunderland’s finest mansions?
Here is your chance to find out more as the spotlight is about to turn onto grand homes such as Downhill House and Dunning House.
Trevor’s an expert on Sunderland mansions
The unique insight will be the latest instalment of the monthly Sunderland Antiquarian Society talks and it will be held next Tuesday, May 21.
Trevor Thorne has put many of Sunderland’s famous buildings under the spotlight over the years in his books.
This time, he will be giving a talk to an audience at the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.
A second helping and it promises to be fascinating
It starts at 7.30pm. Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome.
The talk is titled A Second Helping of Sunderland Mansions and admission is £2 for members or £3 for non-members. Trevor said: “The talk incudes Downhill House, Dunning House and Hylton Castle along with others from Wearside and the surrounding areas.”
Fellow Society historian Philip Curtis urged people to get along to the event and said: “It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening showing the old town's impressive mansions and the people who once lived there.”
How to join the society
The Antiquarian Society is a thriving Sunderland group and here’s how you can find out more.
It is based in Douro Terrace where its Heritage Centre is open to the public every Wednesday and Saturday from 9.30am to 12noon.
Visit the website at www.sunderland-antiquarians.org or search “Sunderland Antiquarian Society” on Facebook.
To become a member, email [email protected]
