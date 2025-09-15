This might have been one of the saddest days in Sunderland history.

It was the day when hundreds of pieces of the old Vaux Brewery went up for auction.

There was lots of interest when the Vaux property went up for auction in 1999. | se

It all went under the hammer

It happened in September 1999 and it saw old lorries, drays and pieces of equipment all being sold to the highest bidder.

It was on July 2, 1999 that Vaux closed and the Sunderland Echo got these views of staff as they left for one last time.

Buyers flocked to the site for an auction of transport and equipment. | se

Managing director Frank Nicholson made it his personal mission to thank every member of staff for all their hard work.

The signs came down

Just days after it closed, the brewery's signs came down and by September that year, the final throes of the business were marked with an auction of Vaux property.

Some more of the auction items that people could buy in the huge sale in 1999. | se

Thousands of people flocked to the site for the auction of transport and equipment. Tell us if you were one of the people who bought a piece of Sunderland history.

Vaux had provided Sunderland with jobs for 162 years and hundreds of positions were lost when it finally closed.

There was lots of interest in the property which was auctioned at Vaux in September 1999. | se

Get in touch with your memories

Despite the company's brewing arm still making a sizeable £50million annual profit, financiers in the City of London had advised the firm to cease production and concentrate its efforts on its estate of pubs and hotels.

We want to hear from people who worked at the iconic brewery and we want you to share your best memories of it.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]