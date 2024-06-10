Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A TV chef and how to change tyres - what a school year that was in Sunderland

Pupils at St Anthony’s School were in the fast lane when it came to learning about cars 25 years ago.

The Sunderland school’s sixth formers didn’t have to wait until they were on the road to pick up some breakdown tips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils Nicola Howard, 18, left and Hayley Bell, 16, get to grips with changing a wheel.

Lessons for the road

The school launches its own car maintenance course - and it came with formal driving lessons as well.

Read More Nine pictures from past GCSE results days in Sunderland

Seven weeks of learning about cars was available in 1999 after the school signed up for a course designed by Northumbria Police, in conjunction with the Driving Standards Agency and the Automobile Association.

AA patrolman Steve Borlace, Pc Wrightson and driving examiner Chris Howes watch as students Nicola Howard and Hayley Bell change a wheel.

What to do if you break down

As well as formal lessons, participants learned basic car maintenance and what to do in a breakdown.

They could find about about safety checks, how to change a wheel and how to be courteous to other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A St Anthony’s spokesperson said at the time: “We are hoping that by educating young people we can help them to understand their responsibilities when driving.”

James Martin in Sunderland

It was quite a year for news from St Anthony’s in 1999.

TV chef James Martin came along to hold a summer cookery class at the school.

TV chef James Martin gives some expert advice to pupils on the summer cooking course at St Anthony's school in 1999.

He gave expert tips and advice to anyone who signed up and lots of youngsters did just that.

Top gymnasts at the school

And that same year, the school’s gymnastics team picked up trophies after excelling at the sport.

Were you one of the 100 students who took part in the free car sessions 25 years ago?