Cheers! Let’s toast the exceptional ales of Wearside after a new one made the headlines.

The rail operator Grand Central has partnered with Sunderland’s Vaux Brewery to create ‘On the Rales’ - a personalised beer exclusively served on Grand Central services, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It’s a perfect time for us to sample 11 other ales which made the headlines in years gone by, from Sunderland Draught Bitter to Sour Cherry Chocolate Stout.

A momentous day in October 1977 when Sunderland's very own beer, Sunderland Draught Bitter, was launched. Pictured with it are, left to right: Messrs David Travers, product manager at Vaux; Peter Heyward, marketing director; Ian Dickson, headbrewer.

1. Sunderland Draught Bitter

A momentous day in October 1977 when Sunderland's very own beer, Sunderland Draught Bitter, was launched. Pictured with it are, left to right: Messrs David Travers, product manager at Vaux; Peter Heyward, marketing director; Ian Dickson, headbrewer. | se

Steven Proudfoot launched the new Darwin Brewery Beer at Marsden in September 2003.

2. Grotto Gold

Steven Proudfoot launched the new Darwin Brewery Beer at Marsden in September 2003. | se

Mel Dawson and John Taylor launched their version of Watney's Red Barrel at the Bull Lane Brewery at the Clarendon in High Street East. Here they are in October 2005.

3. Retro with Red Barrel

Mel Dawson and John Taylor launched their version of Watney's Red Barrel at the Bull Lane Brewery at the Clarendon in High Street East. Here they are in October 2005. | se

This warming winter beer was called Strong Winter G'Ale and it was launched by Maxim Brewery in November 2008. The brewery's Mark Anderson was joined by Kay Masson, manager of the William De Wessington pub for the launch.

4. Strong Winter G'Ale

This warming winter beer was called Strong Winter G'Ale and it was launched by Maxim Brewery in November 2008. The brewery's Mark Anderson was joined by Kay Masson, manager of the William De Wessington pub for the launch. | se

