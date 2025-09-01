13 super emotional memories of your kids on their first day at school in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

It’s always an emotional occasion - the day when your young one heads off to school for their first day.

Hundreds of Wearside children will be doing just that this week as a new academic year gets under way.

Here are some ultra cute reminders of youngsters starting their first days in years gone by including at Hill View, Quarry View, Richard Avenue and Diamond Hall. Relive those emotional days.

New starters at Richard Avenue Primary School in 1991. Tell us if you recognise them.

1. Settling in at Richard Avenue

New starters at Richard Avenue Primary School in 1991. Tell us if you recognise them. | se Photo: se

New starters at the newly built Diamond Hall Infants and Junior School, Millfield, in September 1993. Have you spotted anyone you know?

2. A big day at Diamond Hall

New starters at the newly built Diamond Hall Infants and Junior School, Millfield, in September 1993. Have you spotted anyone you know? | se Photo: se

It's their first day at Blackfell Primary School and these children looked like they were enjoying the occasion in 1993.

3. A big day at Blackfell Primary

It's their first day at Blackfell Primary School and these children looked like they were enjoying the occasion in 1993. | se Photo: se

New teacher Vickie Lumsdon with new starters at Quarry View Junior School 27 years ago.

4. Welcoming the 1998 Quarry View new starters

New teacher Vickie Lumsdon with new starters at Quarry View Junior School 27 years ago. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

