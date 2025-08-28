For the people pictured here, they became part of Sunderland history when they attended the pedestrian opening of the Northern Spire bridge. They took the opportunity to be some of the first to walk on the new crossing, which opened to traffic a day later (August 29).

Three Sunderland-built Nissan vehicles, including the Qashqai and 100% electric Leaf, were the first to travel across the bridge after the ribbon was cut.

Did you head along to the opening, and what do you remember about it? Join us for a trip down memory lane as we remember the early days of the now-iconic landmark.

See if you can spot any familiar faces in our photo gallery.

1 . A new chapter Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge officially opened in August 2018. From left to right, Sunderland City Council leader Cllr Graeme Miller, Sunderland Mayor Cllr Lynda Scanlan and project director Stephen McCaffrey cut a ribbon to mark its completion. Photo: Chris Booth

2 . Glowing An iconic landmark for our city, bathed in light. Since it opened, the bridge has been lit in a range of colours to mark a number of occasions. Photo: Stu Norton

3 . A Royal visit The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were then, visit the Northern Spire in February 2018, ahead of its opening in August 2018. Do you remember it? Photo: Tim Richardson

4 . A day to remember Families flocked to be part of the bridge's pedestrian opening. A smiling moment, captured on camera. Photo: Chris Booth