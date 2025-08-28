The Northern Spire bridge opened to pedestrians for the first time on August 28, 2018. Did you go? Picture: Chris Booth.placeholder image
The Northern Spire bridge opened to pedestrians for the first time on August 28, 2018. Did you go? Picture: Chris Booth.

Northern Spire Bridge: Seven years of history as we mark anniversary of landmark's opening

By Debra Fox
Published 28th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Do you remember what you were up to on August 28, 2018?

For the people pictured here, they became part of Sunderland history when they attended the pedestrian opening of the Northern Spire bridge. They took the opportunity to be some of the first to walk on the new crossing, which opened to traffic a day later (August 29).

Three Sunderland-built Nissan vehicles, including the Qashqai and 100% electric Leaf, were the first to travel across the bridge after the ribbon was cut.

Did you head along to the opening, and what do you remember about it? Join us for a trip down memory lane as we remember the early days of the now-iconic landmark.

See if you can spot any familiar faces in our photo gallery.

Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge officially opened in August 2018. From left to right, Sunderland City Council leader Cllr Graeme Miller, Sunderland Mayor Cllr Lynda Scanlan and project director Stephen McCaffrey cut a ribbon to mark its completion.

1. A new chapter

Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge officially opened in August 2018. From left to right, Sunderland City Council leader Cllr Graeme Miller, Sunderland Mayor Cllr Lynda Scanlan and project director Stephen McCaffrey cut a ribbon to mark its completion. Photo: Chris Booth

An iconic landmark for our city, bathed in light. Since it opened, the bridge has been lit in a range of colours to mark a number of occasions.

2. Glowing

An iconic landmark for our city, bathed in light. Since it opened, the bridge has been lit in a range of colours to mark a number of occasions. Photo: Stu Norton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were then, visit the Northern Spire in February 2018, ahead of its opening in August 2018. Do you remember it?

3. A Royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were then, visit the Northern Spire in February 2018, ahead of its opening in August 2018. Do you remember it? Photo: Tim Richardson

Families flocked to be part of the bridge's pedestrian opening. A smiling moment, captured on camera.

4. A day to remember

Families flocked to be part of the bridge's pedestrian opening. A smiling moment, captured on camera. Photo: Chris Booth

