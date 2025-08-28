For the people pictured here, they became part of Sunderland history when they attended the pedestrian opening of the Northern Spire bridge. They took the opportunity to be some of the first to walk on the new crossing, which opened to traffic a day later (August 29).
Three Sunderland-built Nissan vehicles, including the Qashqai and 100% electric Leaf, were the first to travel across the bridge after the ribbon was cut.
Did you head along to the opening, and what do you remember about it? Join us for a trip down memory lane as we remember the early days of the now-iconic landmark.
See if you can spot any familiar faces in our photo gallery.