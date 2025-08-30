The busy street gets our attention in this 13 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.
We have packed more than 60 years of recollections into our retro gallery and we want you to tell us if any of these scenes bring back memories for you.
1. Back to 1956
The junction of Sea Road and Fulwell Road in 1956. Tell us if it has changed much. | se Photo: SE
2. Time for sweets in 1970
The Fulwell Road sweet shop of J Johnson in 1970. Did you get a bag of midget gems from here? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Retro at Redby
Dinner time at Redby Infants in 1990. There are lots of faces to recognise. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Arctic in the 1990s
Snow in Fulwell Road in February 1991 but it did not stop people from enjoying the conditions. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo