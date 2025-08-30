Fulwell Road in 13 photos from the busy Sunderland street's history

By Chris Cordner

Published 30th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

We’ve got hairdos, we’ve got musicians and we have got champion lollipop ladies - and the common denominator is Fulwell Road in Sunderland.

The busy street gets our attention in this 13 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

We have packed more than 60 years of recollections into our retro gallery and we want you to tell us if any of these scenes bring back memories for you.

The junction of Sea Road and Fulwell Road in 1956. Tell us if it has changed much.

1. Back to 1956

The junction of Sea Road and Fulwell Road in 1956. Tell us if it has changed much. | se Photo: SE

The Fulwell Road sweet shop of J Johnson in 1970. Did you get a bag of midget gems from here?

2. Time for sweets in 1970

The Fulwell Road sweet shop of J Johnson in 1970. Did you get a bag of midget gems from here? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Dinner time at Redby Infants in 1990. There are lots of faces to recognise.

3. Retro at Redby

Dinner time at Redby Infants in 1990. There are lots of faces to recognise. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Snow in Fulwell Road in February 1991 but it did not stop people from enjoying the conditions.

4. Arctic in the 1990s

Snow in Fulwell Road in February 1991 but it did not stop people from enjoying the conditions. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

