Just look at the line-up of celebrities we got to see live on Wearside - from music icons like The Beatles and The Who to stage legend Marlene Dietrich.
1. Emile Ford
Here's Emile Ford in Sunderland in January 1960. He also performed at the Sunderland Empire in 1961 with his band, Emile Ford & The Checkmates.
He is primarily known for his hit "What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? | se Photo: se
2. Laurie London
Laurie London was appearing at the Empire Theatre for a week in May 1960. Here he is with his dad. | se Photo: se
3. Frankie Vaughan
Fifteen minutes before he was due to appear in stage show in Sunderland, singer Frankie Vaughan was studying plans for new boys clubs in Hetton Lyons and Chester le Street in 1961. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Dai Rees
Golfing star Dai Rees tees off in Sunderland in 1961. | se