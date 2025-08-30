13 of the biggest stars who came to Wearside in the 1960s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

You lived the dream if you lived in Sunderland in the 1960s - because the place was a magnet for huge stars.

Just look at the line-up of celebrities we got to see live on Wearside - from music icons like The Beatles and The Who to stage legend Marlene Dietrich.

Have a look and see for yourself thanks to these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives and Getty Images.

Here's Emile Ford in Sunderland in January 1960. He also performed at the Sunderland Empire in 1961 with his band, Emile Ford & The Checkmates. He is primarily known for his hit "What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For?

1. Emile Ford

Laurie London was appearing at the Empire Theatre for a week in May 1960. Here he is with his dad.

2. Laurie London

Fifteen minutes before he was due to appear in stage show in Sunderland, singer Frankie Vaughan was studying plans for new boys clubs in Hetton Lyons and Chester le Street in 1961.

3. Frankie Vaughan

Golfing star Dai Rees tees off in Sunderland in 1961.

4. Dai Rees

