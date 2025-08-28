Growing up in Sunderland: Reliving the days of the Coles Cranes sports day in Sunderland
Coles Cranes had a significant history as a manufacturer in Sunderland. They were once considered the largest crane manufacturer in Europe.
But it is the sports day that we are concentrating on and here are four photos from the sports days which were held for staff and the public. Did you ever go along to one?
One shows three-year-old Teresa King taking a ride on a slide which was built from roller conveyor parts. Here she is having fun in August 1974.
Our Wearside Echoes newsletter with Chris Cordner delivers a monthly round-up of retro memories - sign up for free and receive the next edition
From the same year, we wonder how many faces you recognise among these children who were taking a ride on a horse drawn cart at the 1974 event.
Another from 1978 shows Michael Steinberg, aged 8, who was allowed to operate a big crane under the supervision of Ron Stafford. We want your memories. Share them by emailing [email protected].