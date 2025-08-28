Growing up in Sunderland: Reliving the days of the Coles Cranes sports day in Sunderland

Published 28th Aug 2025, 05:55 BST
It was an August institution 50 years ago - but what do you remember of the Coles Cranes sports day in Sunderland?

Coles Cranes had a significant history as a manufacturer in Sunderland. They were once considered the largest crane manufacturer in Europe.

But it is the sports day that we are concentrating on and here are four photos from the sports days which were held for staff and the public. Did you ever go along to one?

Teresa King, age 3, on a slide built from roller conveyor parts at the sports day in 1974.placeholder image
Teresa King, age 3, on a slide built from roller conveyor parts at the sports day in 1974. | Sunderland Echo

One shows three-year-old Teresa King taking a ride on a slide which was built from roller conveyor parts. Here she is having fun in August 1974.

A ride on a horse drawn cart was the fun which lay ahead for these youngsters at the Coles Cranes Sports Day.placeholder image
A ride on a horse drawn cart was the fun which lay ahead for these youngsters at the Coles Cranes Sports Day. | Sunderland Echo

From the same year, we wonder how many faces you recognise among these children who were taking a ride on a horse drawn cart at the 1974 event.

Michael Steinberg was allowed to operate a big crane under the supervision of Ron Stafford.placeholder image
Michael Steinberg was allowed to operate a big crane under the supervision of Ron Stafford. | Sunderland Echo

Another from 1978 shows Michael Steinberg, aged 8, who was allowed to operate a big crane under the supervision of Ron Stafford. We want your memories. Share them by emailing [email protected].

