Sunderland Retro: 13 photos showing what life was like in 1970

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST

All this was going on in Sunderland 55 years ago.

Fossets circus was in town, Rose the horse was backing SAFC and the Civic Centre opened during a royal visit.

Dave Watson signed for the Black Cats and there were changes afoot at Hepworth and Grandage.

Have a browse through our gallery to find out more.

Rosey the SAFC supporting horse pictured in her Sunderland colours in the 1970s.

1. She's one of our own

Rosey the SAFC supporting horse pictured in her Sunderland colours in the 1970s.

Work nearing completion of Sunderland's new £3 million Civic Centre in West Park in 1970.

2. Flashback to 1970

Work nearing completion of Sunderland's new £3 million Civic Centre in West Park in 1970.

Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones gave some hints to St Aidan's Grammar School pupil Paul McKenna when she visited Sunderland in March 1970.

3. St Aidan's Grammar School in 1970

Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones gave some hints to St Aidan's Grammar School pupil Paul McKenna when she visited Sunderland in March 1970.

Parachuting into a new year in Sunderland in January 1970.

4. Arriving in style

Parachuting into a new year in Sunderland in January 1970.

