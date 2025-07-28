Fossets circus was in town, Rose the horse was backing SAFC and the Civic Centre opened during a royal visit.

Dave Watson signed for the Black Cats and there were changes afoot at Hepworth and Grandage.

Have a browse through our gallery to find out more.

Rosey the SAFC supporting horse pictured in her Sunderland colours in the 1970s.

Work nearing completion of Sunderland's new £3 million Civic Centre in West Park in 1970.

Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones gave some hints to St Aidan's Grammar School pupil Paul McKenna when she visited Sunderland in March 1970.