Fossets circus was in town, Rose the horse was backing SAFC and the Civic Centre opened during a royal visit.
Dave Watson signed for the Black Cats and there were changes afoot at Hepworth and Grandage.
1. She's one of our own
Rosey the SAFC supporting horse pictured in her Sunderland colours in the 1970s. | se
2. Flashback to 1970
Work nearing completion of Sunderland's new £3 million Civic Centre in West Park in 1970. | se
3. St Aidan's Grammar School in 1970
Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones gave some hints to St Aidan's Grammar School pupil Paul McKenna when she visited Sunderland in March 1970. | se
4. Arriving in style
Parachuting into a new year in Sunderland in January 1970. | se
