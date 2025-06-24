An Echo photographer took to the skies to picture everything from Kayll Road to Penshaw Monument, and the East End to the Ford Estate in 2005.

There's the city centre, Queen Alexandra Bridge, Ryhope, Park Lane, Hollycarrside.

And to complete the line-up, there's a view of the Ford Estate as well as Chester Road.

Has Sunderland changed much since these photos were taken? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

In case you missed it;

1 . Iconic views Sunderland from the air but how many 2005 scenes do you recognise from this angle? | se Photo Sales

2 . Kayll Road A view of the Royal Hospital and Kayll Road in June 2005. Has it changed much? | se Photo Sales

3 . East End memories Here is the East End as it looked in Sunderland 20 years ago. Enjoy the memories. | se Photo Sales