Sunderland from the skies: How our city looked in 2005 in a gallery of stunning views

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST

Here's how Sunderland looked 20 years ago - from the air.

An Echo photographer took to the skies to picture everything from Kayll Road to Penshaw Monument, and the East End to the Ford Estate in 2005.

There's the city centre, Queen Alexandra Bridge, Ryhope, Park Lane, Hollycarrside.

And to complete the line-up, there's a view of the Ford Estate as well as Chester Road.

Has Sunderland changed much since these photos were taken? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Sunderland from the air but how many 2005 scenes do you recognise from this angle?

1. Iconic views

Sunderland from the air but how many 2005 scenes do you recognise from this angle? | se

A view of the Royal Hospital and Kayll Road in June 2005. Has it changed much?

2. Kayll Road

A view of the Royal Hospital and Kayll Road in June 2005. Has it changed much? | se

Here is the East End as it looked in Sunderland 20 years ago. Enjoy the memories.

3. East End memories

Here is the East End as it looked in Sunderland 20 years ago. Enjoy the memories. | se

Penshaw Monument on a clear day in 2005. We hope you enjoy the view.

4. Penshaw Monument

Penshaw Monument on a clear day in 2005. We hope you enjoy the view. | se

