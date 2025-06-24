An Echo photographer took to the skies to picture everything from Kayll Road to Penshaw Monument, and the East End to the Ford Estate in 2005.
There's the city centre, Queen Alexandra Bridge, Ryhope, Park Lane, Hollycarrside.
And to complete the line-up, there's a view of the Ford Estate as well as Chester Road.
Has Sunderland changed much since these photos were taken? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
