Burleigh Garth was once a bustling hive of a Sunderland community.

And even though those days are confined to the past, we can relive them with these photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

The East End housing block was finally demolished in 1998 as part of a large scale regeneration project

But here’s your chance to relive the past.

Garth originally meant ground used as a yard, paddock or garden. The word was derived from the old Norwegian gard. Here's Burleigh Garth in 1954.

Burleigh Garths and Prospect Row in a view from September 1954. Tell us if you remember it.

A view of Burleigh Garth in September 1960. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Members of Wearabout Theatre Company performing a play called "Willy and the Coal Wallers" in Sunderland. First stop was Burleigh Garth in September 1976.

