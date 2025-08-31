Remembering where you used to get your Sunderland school uniforms from
You certainly did when we put the question to the 19,000-plus members of the Wearside Echoes Facebook page, which is dedicated to nostalgia.
‘Cost my dad a fortune’
We asked our followers to ‘name the Sunderland shops/stores which were best for school uniform shopping’.
This is what you had to say;
Alison Baker was one of many who said Caslaw, Hayter & Tate. So did Christine Smith who commented: “We had no choice , I'm 77 and when we started the seniors school it had to be Caslaws. Skirt shirt tie badge etc. Cost my dad a fortune.”
‘They put the 6th form braid around it for her’
Isabelle Collinson and Joanne Tait Bolton agreed and Sam Henry said: “In the 80s, me Mam went to Caslaw or Newbells (Hylton Road) for my Thornhill uniform. For my 6th form uniform she went to Caslaws as they put the 6th form braid around it for her.”
But Caslaws was not the only shop to be mentioned.
Carole Amer, Bell Forbes, Anthony Cheal and Michelle Arkley were among many who said Newbles.
Veronica Knowles said: “ Caslaw Haytor and Tate for me. Joplings for my boys 90’s.”
Thanks also to Elaine Whitwood whose school uniform shopping took her to “Caslaws, Newbles, Joplings, Binns.”
