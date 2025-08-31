We all remember the shops where we used to go for our school uniforms.

You certainly did when we put the question to the 19,000-plus members of the Wearside Echoes Facebook page, which is dedicated to nostalgia.

Caslaws was the place where families bought school uniforms for decades. | nw

‘Cost my dad a fortune’

We asked our followers to ‘name the Sunderland shops/stores which were best for school uniform shopping’.

This is what you had to say;

Alison Baker was one of many who said Caslaw, Hayter & Tate. So did Christine Smith who commented: “We had no choice , I'm 77 and when we started the seniors school it had to be Caslaws. Skirt shirt tie badge etc. Cost my dad a fortune.”

Suit anyone? Caslaws was a top option for the best fitting in High Street West and it also did school uniformx. | se

‘They put the 6th form braid around it for her’

Isabelle Collinson and Joanne Tait Bolton agreed and Sam Henry said: “In the 80s, me Mam went to Caslaw or Newbells (Hylton Road) for my Thornhill uniform. For my 6th form uniform she went to Caslaws as they put the 6th form braid around it for her.”

Boys grey school shirts were available to buy from Newbles which had stores in numerous areas of Wearside.

But Caslaws was not the only shop to be mentioned.

Carole Amer, Bell Forbes, Anthony Cheal and Michelle Arkley were among many who said Newbles.

Veronica Knowles said: “ Caslaw Haytor and Tate for me. Joplings for my boys 90’s.”

Share your school uniform memories

Thanks also to Elaine Whitwood whose school uniform shopping took her to “Caslaws, Newbles, Joplings, Binns.”

It’s that time of year when children get ready for a new term. If you have memories of those days of shopping for school uniforms, tell us more by emailing [email protected]