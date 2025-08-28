It’s a tear-jerking moment for any parent - but imagine having to wave off triplets for their first ever day at school.

That’s what these parents did in Sunderland and we have the memories of two different sets of triplets on their first days.

First day at school in triplicate for Gabriella, Nicky and Francesca Richardson as they arrive at St Mary's RC Primary in Sunderland in 2006. | Sunderland Echo

Waving goodbye to your mam

In 2006, triplets Gabriella, Nicky and Francesca Richardson were pictured as they waved goodbye to their mum Eileen.

They were ready to spend their first ever day at St Mary’s RC Primary School and we would love to hear from them.

Triplets Gabriella, Nicky and Francesca Richardson had their first day at St Mary's RC School in 2006. | Sunderland Echo

Our second photo shows Alison Dodd with her triplets (from left to right) Michael, Imogen and Milley Laing on their first days of school at Hastings Hill Primary School, Sunderland.

Alison Dodd with her triplets (left to right) Michael, Imogen and Milley Laing on their first days of school at Hastings Hill Primary in 2010. | Sunderland Echo

Share your first day memories

This one was taken in 2010.

Tell us about your memories of seeing off your little ones for their first day at school. Did they love it or were there tears?

Did you have twins or triplets to see to school back in the day and what are your memories? Share them by emailing [email protected]