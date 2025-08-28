The Sunderland mums who waved their kids off for their first day at school - in triplicate!
That’s what these parents did in Sunderland and we have the memories of two different sets of triplets on their first days.
Waving goodbye to your mam
In 2006, triplets Gabriella, Nicky and Francesca Richardson were pictured as they waved goodbye to their mum Eileen.
They were ready to spend their first ever day at St Mary’s RC Primary School and we would love to hear from them.
Our second photo shows Alison Dodd with her triplets (from left to right) Michael, Imogen and Milley Laing on their first days of school at Hastings Hill Primary School, Sunderland.
This one was taken in 2010.
