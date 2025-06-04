On June 5, 1970, part of the £1million Sunderland building was left in smouldering ruins after a fire.
Flames ripped through the top floor of a science, art and commerce block at Thornhill School.
All pupils except those taking final year exams were sent home as staff tried to come to terms with the damage. The whole roof was alight before it collapsed.
Yet somehow, two thirds of the block were back in use by the time pupils returned after the six weeks holidays.
Tell us if you saw the drama unfold. Email [email protected]
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.