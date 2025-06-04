Drama in 1970: Thornhill School and the massive fire which closed it 55 years ago

A day which would never be forgotten hit Thornhill School 55 years ago.

On June 5, 1970, part of the £1million Sunderland building was left in smouldering ruins after a fire.

Flames ripped through the top floor of a science, art and commerce block at Thornhill School.

All pupils except those taking final year exams were sent home as staff tried to come to terms with the damage. The whole roof was alight before it collapsed.

Yet somehow, two thirds of the block were back in use by the time pupils returned after the six weeks holidays.

Firefighters work through the debris in the aftermath of the blaze 55 years ago.

1. After the blaze

Firefighters work through the debris in the aftermath of the blaze 55 years ago. | se

The shell of the building after the fire caused huge devastation in 1970.

2. The scene in Sunderland

The shell of the building after the fire caused huge devastation in 1970. | se

A fireman walks through one of the laboratories under the caved-in roof at Thornhill School.

3. Huge damage in 1970

A fireman walks through one of the laboratories under the caved-in roof at Thornhill School. | se

Thornhill School, Sunderland, where fire caused extensive damage in June 1970. Tell us if you were a pupil there at the time.

4. Wreckage at Thornhill

Thornhill School, Sunderland, where fire caused extensive damage in June 1970. Tell us if you were a pupil there at the time. | se

