On June 5, 1970, part of the £1million Sunderland building was left in smouldering ruins after a fire.

Flames ripped through the top floor of a science, art and commerce block at Thornhill School.

Yet somehow, two thirds of the block were back in use by the time pupils returned after the six weeks holidays.

After the blaze Firefighters work through the debris in the aftermath of the blaze 55 years ago.

The scene in Sunderland The shell of the building after the fire caused huge devastation in 1970.

Huge damage in 1970 A fireman walks through one of the laboratories under the caved-in roof at Thornhill School.